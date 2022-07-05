WEATHER TO WATCH: Showers, thunderstorms possible this evening; temps reach into the high-80s

WHAT’S NEXT: Showers, thunderstorms are possible this evening.

Storm Watch Team meteorologists say today will be mostly cloudy, with evening storms and showers possible.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy skies, temps in the high-80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies remain, temps drop into the low-70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, with a chance of some showers. Temps in the 80s.