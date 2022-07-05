K-9 finds meth, marijuana in contraband bust at Georgia state prison
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A contraband bust at a Georgia state prison led to the seizure of over 500 grams of marijuana and more than 500 grams of meth.
On July 3, K-9 officers at Baldwin State Prison intercepted contraband before it made its way into the facility.
According to Georgia Department of Corrections, officers seized:
- cellphones
- cables
- hotspots
- charging blocks
- tools
- 2,000-plus grams of tobacco
- 500-plus grams of marijuana
- 500-plus grams of meth
It’s unclear if officials made any arrests or if anyone is facing charges. Officials didn’t give an exact location of where the contraband was seized.
