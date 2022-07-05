ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Pop Into a Pop-up

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are all too familiar with the surfeit of restaurant and business closures that COVID left in its wake. Restrictions kept patrons away, and even the most bustling take-home enterprises had difficulty covering operation costs and rent. For many business owners, closure was the only option. For others, this time of...

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montecitojournal.net

A Taste of Wine and Nature

Oenophiles and gourmands were out in force at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History when, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, it hosted the region’s premier wine and food event, attracting 1,000 supporters to the beautiful 17-acre Mission Creek campus and raising more than $200,000 for the museum’s programs and exhibits.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Grill-Inspired: A Major BBQ Event – Plus BBQ Wines – for Summer

The Fourth of July this week has many of us thinking about one thing: the grill. Okay, two things: the grill and wine. For those who are lovers of all things fired and grilled, another major event is on the calendar this month. It’s a barbecue-inspired affair for wine lovers that is years in the making – but seeing its arrival in the Santa Ynez Valley for the very first time. The Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit was launched in 2005, a collaborative enterprise by the late Fess Parker and a few good friends with major Lone Star State connections. Parker, who enjoyed the Hollywood limelight while working for Disney, Paramount, and Warner Brothers in the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s before establishing his 714-acre ranch in Los Olivos in the late ‘80s, was a Texas native. Born in Fort Worth and raised in San Angelo, he moved to Abilene after his stint with the U.S. Navy, where he attended university, made long-time friends and fell in love with charming frontier towns, like Buffalo Gap.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Miss Daisy’s: Moving Your Dresser and Your Heart

For locals in the know, Glenn Novack has been heard to say, “Miss Daisy’s is kind of like May Madness, all year long!” Upon entering Moving Miss Daisy’s Consignment and Auction House, I first saw Glennstanding at a 360-degree checkout counter, the center of a vast solar system of furniture, artwork, and energy. Here, new objects are consistently coming into orbit because Glenn and business partner Louis Almaraz, of Louis John Boutique, are committed to finding the right buyer, making price adjustments, and curating a fresh space.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Restaurants
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Food & Drinks
montecitojournal.net

Solstice Shines on Parade

To bring some Shine into the summer, the Santa Barbara Solstice Parade returned on June 25 with that theme, and a new route up Santa Barbara Street. Perhaps it should have been on this historic road all along. An estimated over 100,000 attendees paid homage to the sun, and yes, ‘60s hippies crawled out of their hidden hot tubs in Mission Canyon, joining the Park East yuppie puppies and Westside kool kats to dance in the streets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
montecitojournal.net

A Crescendo of Dance

Arianna Hartanov, who moved to Santa Barbara to join State Street Ballet (SSB) in 2016, has danced lead roles in the company’s productions of Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, among others. But ballet isn’t her only bailiwick. As a choreographer for SSB’s Evenings and Modern Masters events, she...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Ward
montecitojournal.net

New Music Director of Youth Symphony

Dr. Daniel Gee, assistant professor of music at Westmont College, is the new Music Director of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony. Gee, who conducts the college choir and chamber singers, says: “I am thrilled at this opportunity to lead the youth symphony and continue the legacy of investing in our community’s young musicians… Making music together is one of life’s greatest joys, and the challenges that our youth face today makes this all the more valuable.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Impact of Growth

A recent Voices piece asked if it might be the man in the mirror who helped to create our current affordable housing crisis by buying and upgrading a house which had been an affordable rental. While it may sound like something you say to make yourself feel better, the fact is that if you had not bought your home, someone else would have. Even if it were still on the rental market, it would no longer be affordable. The housing shortage is national, but in Santa Barbara, it was our rapid conversion to a tourist-based economy that has made it a crisis.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

50 Acre Brush Fire at Vandenberg Base

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon at Vandenberg Space Force Base. At 3:00 p.m., Vandenberg's Fire Department located on base responded to the wind-driven fire with Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire Departments responding to assist, according to Mike Eliason, spokesperson for the County Fire Department. As...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Cooking#Coffee Shop#Pastries#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Filipino Kamayan
Santa Barbara Edhat

Johnny Cash's Ventura County House for Sale

The former home of legendary country singer Johnny Cash is for sale in Ventura County. The rural Casitas Springs property outside of Ojai was custom built and designed by Cash in 1961, intended to be a quiet haven for himself, his first wife Vivian, and their three daughters. "The story...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
montecitojournal.net

Hot Springs Issues Flare

Last week, nearly a dozen homes on East Mountain Drive were given notice by the County of Santa Barbara to remove encroachments in the public right-of-way within a 10-day period, refueling an ongoing battle between homeowners, the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, and users of the Hot Springs Trail. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle ruled that the County violated a preliminary injunction by placing the notices, and ordered the County to immediately notify homeowners of the withdraw of the letters.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Arrested for Stalking Pop Star

June 29, 2022 – Santa Barbara County, Ca. Apparently, the life of an international pop star isn’t all red carpets and awards ceremonies. Evidence of that eternal verity surfaced on the evening of June 26 th at the Montecito estate of singer Ariana Grande when a burglar alarm brought Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s patrol units to her home, which had recently been bought for $6.7 million from talk show host and.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
montecitojournal.net

Has the County Lost Its Mind?

We work a lot with the county, from sheriffs to Public Works to Flood Control to Zoning. Normally, the relationship is pretty good. The county is usually responsive, and our community benefits from working closely with our government. But our county is doing something we don’t understand at all. Apparently,...
MONTECITO, CA
kclu.org

Search continues for missing teen on Central Coast

Concern continues to grow about a missing teenager on the Central Coast. Alilianna Trujillo was last seen on Friday at a relative’s home in Nipomo. The 15-year-old girl is from Arizona, and is visiting family members in San Luis Obispo County for the summer. She has no known friends in the region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy