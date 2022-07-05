ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Beans BBQ: A BBQ Eatery Serves Reimagined Comfort Fare

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePitmaster Kristi Bean recently debuted her barbecue eatery, Beans BBQ, nestled on State Street, just steps away from Granada Theatre. Bean said the eatery is the love child of Beans BBQ catering business, which she started in 2014, the same year she migrated to Santa Barbara. At the core of the...

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montecitojournal.net

A Taste of Wine and Nature

Oenophiles and gourmands were out in force at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History when, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, it hosted the region’s premier wine and food event, attracting 1,000 supporters to the beautiful 17-acre Mission Creek campus and raising more than $200,000 for the museum’s programs and exhibits.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Grill-Inspired: A Major BBQ Event – Plus BBQ Wines – for Summer

The Fourth of July this week has many of us thinking about one thing: the grill. Okay, two things: the grill and wine. For those who are lovers of all things fired and grilled, another major event is on the calendar this month. It’s a barbecue-inspired affair for wine lovers that is years in the making – but seeing its arrival in the Santa Ynez Valley for the very first time. The Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit was launched in 2005, a collaborative enterprise by the late Fess Parker and a few good friends with major Lone Star State connections. Parker, who enjoyed the Hollywood limelight while working for Disney, Paramount, and Warner Brothers in the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s before establishing his 714-acre ranch in Los Olivos in the late ‘80s, was a Texas native. Born in Fort Worth and raised in San Angelo, he moved to Abilene after his stint with the U.S. Navy, where he attended university, made long-time friends and fell in love with charming frontier towns, like Buffalo Gap.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Solstice Shines on Parade

To bring some Shine into the summer, the Santa Barbara Solstice Parade returned on June 25 with that theme, and a new route up Santa Barbara Street. Perhaps it should have been on this historic road all along. An estimated over 100,000 attendees paid homage to the sun, and yes, ‘60s hippies crawled out of their hidden hot tubs in Mission Canyon, joining the Park East yuppie puppies and Westside kool kats to dance in the streets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Restaurants
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Restaurants
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Food & Drinks
Santa Barbara Edhat

Fremont Ridge Hike an Escape from Montecito Insanity

Wealthy property owners have been blocking the public right of way in Montecito for over a year, making it difficult to hike there now. I certainly hope that law and justice prevails. The Sierra Club encourages the public to speak up to support the County in this fight for the public interest.
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

2022 July 4th Fireworks Slideshow

Edhat readers share photos of the July 4th festivities in Santa Barbara. July 4th views from the Riviera (scroll through all photos in the slideshow above). An unfortunate result of fireworks is pollution. Perhaps a lighted drone show for the future!. By May O. Just thought I'd send along a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Pulled Pork#Mac And Cheese#Bean Salad#Baked Beans#Blue Cheese#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#All American#Beans Bbq#Hawaiian
Santa Barbara Edhat

50 Acre Brush Fire at Vandenberg Base

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon at Vandenberg Space Force Base. At 3:00 p.m., Vandenberg's Fire Department located on base responded to the wind-driven fire with Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire Departments responding to assist, according to Mike Eliason, spokesperson for the County Fire Department. As...
montecitojournal.net

Cabrero on a Bowl

The Lobero Theatre was almost gridlocked when the Music Academy staged a concert by the popular Takács Quartet, with four Academy fellows adding to the wonderful mix as the 75th annual summer festival kicked off. The program featured works by Mozart, Beethoven, and wrapped with Mendelssohn’s “Octet in E-flat...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Neighbors and Rangers Try to Solve Montecito Hot Springs Dangers

The last time Daryl Hodges hiked up to the hot springs above Montecito, he said people were soaking peacefully. “We’ve heard anecdotally that a couple of bad apples fall from the tree after dusk,” said Hodges, the Santa Barbara District Ranger for Los Padres National Forest. He knew that nearby residents were extremely worried about an event like 2008’s Tea Fire, which erupted after dusk when sundowner winds blew an inadequately extinguished bonfire into life and took out 210 homes before it was done. Hodges noted that campfires are banned in the forest currently and that they’d had to close Los Padres last year because of fire dangers.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
News Channel 3-12

Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3

Santa Barbara's 4th of July West Beach entertainment show and fireworks will draw thousands of people. City funds for fireworks have been combined with community donations for the entertainment show. The post Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

A Crescendo of Dance

Arianna Hartanov, who moved to Santa Barbara to join State Street Ballet (SSB) in 2016, has danced lead roles in the company’s productions of Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, among others. But ballet isn’t her only bailiwick. As a choreographer for SSB’s Evenings and Modern Masters events, she...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

New Music Director of Youth Symphony

Dr. Daniel Gee, assistant professor of music at Westmont College, is the new Music Director of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony. Gee, who conducts the college choir and chamber singers, says: “I am thrilled at this opportunity to lead the youth symphony and continue the legacy of investing in our community’s young musicians… Making music together is one of life’s greatest joys, and the challenges that our youth face today makes this all the more valuable.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Johnny Cash's Ventura County House for Sale

The former home of legendary country singer Johnny Cash is for sale in Ventura County. The rural Casitas Springs property outside of Ojai was custom built and designed by Cash in 1961, intended to be a quiet haven for himself, his first wife Vivian, and their three daughters. "The story...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Impact of Growth

A recent Voices piece asked if it might be the man in the mirror who helped to create our current affordable housing crisis by buying and upgrading a house which had been an affordable rental. While it may sound like something you say to make yourself feel better, the fact is that if you had not bought your home, someone else would have. Even if it were still on the rental market, it would no longer be affordable. The housing shortage is national, but in Santa Barbara, it was our rapid conversion to a tourist-based economy that has made it a crisis.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Has the County Lost Its Mind?

We work a lot with the county, from sheriffs to Public Works to Flood Control to Zoning. Normally, the relationship is pretty good. The county is usually responsive, and our community benefits from working closely with our government. But our county is doing something we don’t understand at all. Apparently,...
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy