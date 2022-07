A recent Voices piece asked if it might be the man in the mirror who helped to create our current affordable housing crisis by buying and upgrading a house which had been an affordable rental. While it may sound like something you say to make yourself feel better, the fact is that if you had not bought your home, someone else would have. Even if it were still on the rental market, it would no longer be affordable. The housing shortage is national, but in Santa Barbara, it was our rapid conversion to a tourist-based economy that has made it a crisis.

