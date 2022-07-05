ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

A Taste of Wine and Nature

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOenophiles and gourmands were out in force at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History when, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, it hosted the region’s premier wine and food event, attracting 1,000 supporters to the beautiful 17-acre Mission Creek campus and raising more...

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montecitojournal.net

Beans BBQ: A BBQ Eatery Serves Reimagined Comfort Fare

Pitmaster Kristi Bean recently debuted her barbecue eatery, Beans BBQ, nestled on State Street, just steps away from Granada Theatre. Bean said the eatery is the love child of Beans BBQ catering business, which she started in 2014, the same year she migrated to Santa Barbara. At the core of the success story that is Beans BBQ is an award-winning recipe: Mama K’s honey apricot chipotle BBQ sauce.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Solstice Shines on Parade

To bring some Shine into the summer, the Santa Barbara Solstice Parade returned on June 25 with that theme, and a new route up Santa Barbara Street. Perhaps it should have been on this historic road all along. An estimated over 100,000 attendees paid homage to the sun, and yes, ‘60s hippies crawled out of their hidden hot tubs in Mission Canyon, joining the Park East yuppie puppies and Westside kool kats to dance in the streets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Grill-Inspired: A Major BBQ Event – Plus BBQ Wines – for Summer

The Fourth of July this week has many of us thinking about one thing: the grill. Okay, two things: the grill and wine. For those who are lovers of all things fired and grilled, another major event is on the calendar this month. It’s a barbecue-inspired affair for wine lovers that is years in the making – but seeing its arrival in the Santa Ynez Valley for the very first time. The Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit was launched in 2005, a collaborative enterprise by the late Fess Parker and a few good friends with major Lone Star State connections. Parker, who enjoyed the Hollywood limelight while working for Disney, Paramount, and Warner Brothers in the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s before establishing his 714-acre ranch in Los Olivos in the late ‘80s, was a Texas native. Born in Fort Worth and raised in San Angelo, he moved to Abilene after his stint with the U.S. Navy, where he attended university, made long-time friends and fell in love with charming frontier towns, like Buffalo Gap.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Lifestyle
Santa Barbara, CA
Food & Drinks
montecitojournal.net

Cabrero on a Bowl

The Lobero Theatre was almost gridlocked when the Music Academy staged a concert by the popular Takács Quartet, with four Academy fellows adding to the wonderful mix as the 75th annual summer festival kicked off. The program featured works by Mozart, Beethoven, and wrapped with Mendelssohn’s “Octet in E-flat...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

A Crescendo of Dance

Arianna Hartanov, who moved to Santa Barbara to join State Street Ballet (SSB) in 2016, has danced lead roles in the company’s productions of Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, among others. But ballet isn’t her only bailiwick. As a choreographer for SSB’s Evenings and Modern Masters events, she...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

New Music Director of Youth Symphony

Dr. Daniel Gee, assistant professor of music at Westmont College, is the new Music Director of the Santa Barbara Youth Symphony. Gee, who conducts the college choir and chamber singers, says: “I am thrilled at this opportunity to lead the youth symphony and continue the legacy of investing in our community’s young musicians… Making music together is one of life’s greatest joys, and the challenges that our youth face today makes this all the more valuable.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

2022 July 4th Fireworks Slideshow

Edhat readers share photos of the July 4th festivities in Santa Barbara. July 4th views from the Riviera (scroll through all photos in the slideshow above). An unfortunate result of fireworks is pollution. Perhaps a lighted drone show for the future!. By May O. Just thought I'd send along a...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wine#Trader Joe#Food Event#Food Drink#Beverages#Convivo Finch Fork#Via Maestra#German#Farmers Merchants Bank
Santa Barbara Independent

Spenser Jaimes Shares Chumash Heritage Through Film

Sitting in the sand at Santa Barbara’s West Beach, on what was originally the Chumash village Syuxtun, 19-year-old filmmaker Spenser Jaimes looks out onto the ocean toward the islands —which he also refers to by their original names: Tuqan (San Miguel), Wi’ma (Santa Rosa), Limuw (Santa Cruz), and ‘Anyapakh (Anacapa) — telling of his family’s roots, and the deeply beautiful culture that has existed along the coast for thousands of years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Ventura

If you haven’t considered visiting Ventura before, that’s all about to change. Nestled between the Ventura and Santa Clara rivers, it is one of California’s hidden gems, where you’ll find abundant nature, classic Cali beaches and excellent seafood. The area is also the gateway to the beautiful Channel Island’s National Park, so if you want to spot some wildlife or go hiking, this is the perfect place to do it.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The Impact of Growth

A recent Voices piece asked if it might be the man in the mirror who helped to create our current affordable housing crisis by buying and upgrading a house which had been an affordable rental. While it may sound like something you say to make yourself feel better, the fact is that if you had not bought your home, someone else would have. Even if it were still on the rental market, it would no longer be affordable. The housing shortage is national, but in Santa Barbara, it was our rapid conversion to a tourist-based economy that has made it a crisis.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Porsche
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Seafood
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
montecitojournal.net

Property Landscaping: Options to Reduce Water Use

Montecito is home to an array of birds, vibrant native plants, and rolling green lawns, all dependent on one resource: water. Recently, the question of water reuse has circulated throughout the community. Should Montecito create systems for non-potable water reuse? Potable reuse? Implementing these systems is prudent but will be costly and take time.
MONTECITO, CA
montecitojournal.net

Hot Springs Issues Flare

Last week, nearly a dozen homes on East Mountain Drive were given notice by the County of Santa Barbara to remove encroachments in the public right-of-way within a 10-day period, refueling an ongoing battle between homeowners, the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department, and users of the Hot Springs Trail. On Tuesday, Santa Barbara Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle ruled that the County violated a preliminary injunction by placing the notices, and ordered the County to immediately notify homeowners of the withdraw of the letters.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3

Santa Barbara's 4th of July West Beach entertainment show and fireworks will draw thousands of people. City funds for fireworks have been combined with community donations for the entertainment show. The post Fourth of July West Beach day-long entertainment show leads up to Santa Barbara fireworks event streaming on NewsChannel 3 appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

The End of Tenant Protections in Santa Barbara County?

Federal protections for renters officially expired on July 1, ending protections for millions of tenants and families in America still struggling to recover financially from the COVID-19 pandemic. Going forward, this means that any and all rents must be paid in full every month, and a landlord is within their...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

50 Acre Brush Fire at Vandenberg Base

Firefighters responded to a large brush fire Tuesday afternoon at Vandenberg Space Force Base. At 3:00 p.m., Vandenberg's Fire Department located on base responded to the wind-driven fire with Santa Barbara County and Lompoc Fire Departments responding to assist, according to Mike Eliason, spokesperson for the County Fire Department. As...
santabarbaraca.gov

Santa Barbara Street Pre-Construction Notice

City Street Operations will be paving a portion of Santa Barbara Street. Work is slated to begin in early July and anticipated to wrap up by the end of August. The project will be broken up into five phases. Work will encompass repairing failed sections of the road, lowering utilities, milling and paving and raising the utilities to grade.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Has the County Lost Its Mind?

We work a lot with the county, from sheriffs to Public Works to Flood Control to Zoning. Normally, the relationship is pretty good. The county is usually responsive, and our community benefits from working closely with our government. But our county is doing something we don’t understand at all. Apparently,...
MONTECITO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy