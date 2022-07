In a quiet off-market sale that closed last week, QAD’s 28-acre blufftop site in Summerland has reportedly sold to the University of California for over $100M. Once utilized in off-hours by nonprofits in the area for large-scale events, the property boasts impressive coastline views and was fairly open to the public for sunset viewing. Speculation online as to what the property will be used for ranges from corporate events, research facilities and conferences, to campus extensions, satellite housing for students, and a destination for donors.

SUMMERLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO