21-year-old bartender trafficked drugs from California to Georgia, officials say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 2 days ago
TIFTON, Ga. — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia has convicted a 21-year-old Tifton man who worked as a bartender on drug trafficking charges.

Edgar Fernando Neri, also known as “Colocho,” faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment with at least three years of supervised release and a maximum $1 million fine, after pleading guilty to the distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl.

According to WALB, in August 2021, a confidential source informed the GBI that meth was being distributed in the small community of Tifton.

The source purchased meth from a local bartender, known as “Colocho”.

Neri wanted the source to buy huge amounts of drugs that would come from a source in Los Angeles, WALB reported.

The investigation revealed that Neri collaborated with his supplier in California to move pounds of meth and multiple kilos of cocaine, as well as to purchase body armor, rifles, a rocket launcher and rockets.

WALB reported that the source received multiple controlled purchases of meth from Neri and that Neri arranged for shipments of more meth and fentanyl pills, also referred to as “Percocet.”

“The defendant was attempting to move large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl into a small South Central Georgia community; discussions of trafficking firearms, a rocket launcher and body armor also occurred, further illustrating the violent criminal element surrounding the illegal distribution of drugs,” said U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.

According to the GBI, Neri’s source in Los Angeles sent 1,290.93 grams of methamphetamine and 1,990 blue fentanyl pills to Tifton in October 2021.

Neri was arrested on Oct. 19, 2021.

Neri’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21.

