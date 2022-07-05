At least one person killed in crash on Argyle Forest Blvd., JFRD says

(Perry Gerenday/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department and the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a deadly crash on Argyle Forest Boulevard on Monday.

Detectives say that at approximately 9:15 p.m., a Nissan Frontier pickup truck was traveling eastbound on Argyle Forest Boulevard. At the same time, a silver Mustang occupied by two individuals, was pulling out of a Popeyes parking lot and attempted a left turn. The Nissan Frontier collided with the Mustang at that moment.

The Nissan Frontier driver sustained a life-threatening injury. He was in his sixties. The passenger of the Mustang sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene by JFRD. The victim was a young man.

This marks the 98th traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

All lanes of Argyle Forest Boulevard that were closed as a result of the incident have sense been reopened.

