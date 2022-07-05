ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Terrifying video of Highland Park shooting captures panic as gunman opens fire on July 4 parade

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3niAbP_0gV0fsCU00

Fourth of July festivities cascaded into bloody mayhem in the Illinois city of Highland Park when bursts of gunfire were heard over the celebratory music and screaming spectators ran for their lives.

A video, which was among the first from the incident to go viral, captured the panic and chaos that unfolded during the parade as shots rang out on Monday .

Appearing to be captured from the mobile phone of a teenage reveller, the video began by showing families sitting on the kerb, watching a marching band go past.

But suddenly the band members broke into a run and sprinted off in the direction of the parade route as watchers started to leap up from the ground.

The video footage then appeared to show the face of the teenage boy who was running in terror. He said: “Oh my god those are gunshots. I can’t believe I have to record that.”

The mass shooting at the parade killed six revellers and wounded more than 36 .

The event featuring food, live music, carnival rides, games and fireworks for America’s Independence Day had to be cancelled after the 15th mass killing of 2022 and the 11th mass shooting of the holiday weekend, according to the Gun Violence Archive .

Halfway through the year, there have been at least 309 mass shootings.

Another video from the parade showed a chilling video of a woman running with a baby stroller along with several other parade-goers as loud burst of gunshots reverberated for several seconds in the area.

People screamed and continued to flee in the opposite direction from where the shots were being fired as officers ran towards their origin, the recording — appeared to be shot from an apartment window — showed.

A third video, with more than a million views, showed elderlies among family members sitting on chairs on the pavement as two consecutive rounds of shots were fired. The camera’s vision blurred as people tried to figure out what had happened.

Sara Hainsfurther, a 36-year-old native of Highland Park who was at the parade with her family when the shooting took place, said she had been attending almost every one of these since she was a child.

“Not even five minutes after, very shortly after, the police and firetrucks part of the parade had gone by I heard a ‘pop, pop, pop, pop, pop’,” Ms Hainsfurther told AP.

“My mom said ‘wow, those are really loud,’ and I looked to see if they were muskets, because you know sometimes they use those old guns in the fourth of July parade.... The popping didn’t stop though, again it went pop, pop, pop, pop, pop and I turned and I said ‘those are gun shots, run’.”

On Tuesday, Nicolas Toledo, a grandfather from Mexico in his 70s and Jacki Sundheim, a teacher at a Highland Park synagogue, were confirmed as the first victims of the shooting.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Highland Park shooting suspect Robert Crimo has bizarre obsession with the number 47

The 21-year-old suspected of opening fire on the Highland Park 4th of July parade appears to have an obsession with the number 47.Police believe Robert “Bobby” Crimo III dressed in a wig and women’s clothes before using a high-powered rifle to fire more than 70 rounds into a crowd in the Chicago suburb on Monday morning, killing six and wounding dozens.He is expected to be charged Tuesday. Mr Crimo left an extensive digital footprint in which the aspiring rapper, who performed under the alter-ego Awake, frequently referenced the number 47. He also had the number tattooed on the side...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Daily Mail

Four people, including 30-year-old celebrity hair stylist, were massacred during her birthday celebrations after gunmen stormed Mexican border town Denny's restaurant, sending terrified customers running for their lives

Two men and two women who were celebrating a birthday were massacred and another person was wounded by gunmen at a Denny's in the Mexican border town of Ciudad Juárez. Surveillance video footage showed the two suspects firing at several customers, including one who got struck by a bullet on the right shoulder, as they fled towards the exit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Parade#Highland Park#Guns#Independence Day#Violent Crime#The Gun Violence Archive
Daily Mail

Shocking moment cartel fighters are sent crawling and running through a parking lot in Mexico during a shootout that left a soldier dead following the arrest of a gang leader

This is the shocking moment the Mexican army responded with force and sent gang members running during a broad daylight gun battle. The shooting took place Saturday in Alta, about 60 miles south of Sasabe, Arizona, after the military arrested Francisco 'El Duranguillo' Torres, 31. The arrest of Torres spread...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Judge Jeanine: Highland Park shooting suspect's parents are 'in deep legal trouble'

Fox News co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro explained Wednesday on "The Five" why the father of July 4 parade shooting suspect Robert Crimo is potentially culpable in the tragedy. JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: If you go into a home and there are 17 knives and one sword and one dagger, and the individual had tried to kill himself a few months earlier, you don’t take the knives and then say, "Gee, you know, we are going to leave him here." We already know he is suicidal, may have been homicidal with all of these knives, they did not give the information to the state police and then when he tried to commit suicide, and they say that they did give the information of the knives to the state police. They could’ve prosecuted that kid early on, or they could’ve gotten him the mental health he needed.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Uvalde teacher says gunman Salvador Ramos 'was student who scared her most' and he 'started dressing like a school shooter' in the months before massacre - as mayor announces site will be demolished

A Uvalde school teacher has said gunman Salvador Ramos 'scared her' and began 'dressing like a school shooter' in the months leading up to the massacre. During a Texas State Senate hearing investigating the response to the shooting, director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Col. Steve McCraw, said that after the shooting at least six individuals told him Ramos had worried them.
UVALDE, TX
CBS New York

Caught on video: Gunman opens fire in broad daylight on Brooklyn street

NEW YORK - There's another brazen example of someone firing a gun in New York City, this time in Brooklyn. Police are asking for the public's help identifying the man seen on video firing multiple shots at someone or something off camera. Investigators say it happened around 7 p.m. Thursday on Prospect Place in Crown Heights. Fortunately, no one was hurt.  Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
The Independent

The Independent

732K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy