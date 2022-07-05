Wimbledon 2022 LIVE: Cameron Norrie wins fifth set against David Goffin to set up Novak Djokovic semi-final

Follow all the action as the singles quarter-finals get underway on Day 9 at Wimbledon . Having ended the fairytale run of Tim van Rijthoven in the fourth round, defending champion Novak Djokovic took on the Italian No 10 seed Jannik Sinner, who defeated Spanish breakthrough star Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round. Sinner surged into a two-set lead on Centre Court but Djokovic fought back to win an epic in five sets - 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 - as the Serbian kept his hopes of a fourth straight men’s singles title at SW19 alive.

The second men’s quarter-final this afternoon saw Cameron Norrie - the British No 1 - come back from two sets to one down to beat world No 58 David Goffin 3-6, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 amid an incredible atmosphere on Court 1. Norrie is the last Briton standing in either singles draw and will face Djokovic in the semi-finals on Friday.

The Centre Court women’s quarter-finals also went the distance on Tuesday - with No 3 seed Ons Jabeur beating unseeded Czech marie Bouzkova 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 in the seoncd match on Centre Court . Earlier, Tatjana Maria won the all-German quarter-final on Court 1, beating Jule Niemeier 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 .

Follow all the action, scores and results from Wimbledon live below: