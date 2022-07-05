England vs India LIVE: Cricket 5th Test result and reaction as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lead England to record win

Follow live coverage after England stormed to victory on the final day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.

Unbeaten centuries from Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) guided Brendon McCullum ’s thrillseekers to a record chase of 378 with seven wickets remaining.

No England side had ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes ’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer raised the bar again in Birmingham following on so quickly from the 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand.

An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley on day four carved off a huge chunk of the target, before Root and Bairstow continued their imperious form to guide the hosts home with ease on the fifth morning. Follow all the latest reaction in the live blog below: