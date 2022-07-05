ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

England vs India LIVE: Cricket 5th Test result and reaction as Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow lead England to record win

By Michael Jones
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gCSc1_0gV0fpYJ00

Follow live coverage after England stormed to victory on the final day of the fifth Test against India at Edgbaston.

Unbeaten centuries from Joe Root (142) and Jonny Bairstow (114) guided Brendon McCullum ’s thrillseekers to a record chase of 378 with seven wickets remaining.

No England side had ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes ’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer raised the bar again in Birmingham following on so quickly from the 3-0 whitewash of New Zealand.

An intrepid century stand between openers Alex Lees and Zak Crawley on day four carved off a huge chunk of the target, before Root and Bairstow continued their imperious form to guide the hosts home with ease on the fifth morning. Follow all the latest reaction in the live blog below:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Zak Crawley
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Brendon Mccullum
The Independent

F1 sprint race LIVE: Max Verstappen claims victory in short Saturday race at Austrian Grand Prix

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively. Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.Follow all the latest reaction after Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
MOTORSPORTS
blavity.com

Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon's Centenary Celebration After Alleged Dispute With Officials

Serena Williams chose to sit out on Sunday as some of the biggest names in tennis came together to celebrate the Centre Court centenary celebrations at Wimbledon. Williams, who lost in the first round at Wimbledon on June 29, skipped the centenary ceremony because she was frustrated after officials allegedly forced her to return her five courtesy cars shortly after she was eliminated from the tournament.
TENNIS
The Independent

Wimbledon day 13: Elena Rybakina stays cool on sunny Centre Court to win title

Elena Rybakina came from a set down to stun title favourite Ons Jabeur and win Wimbledon.The 23-year-old, born in Russia but representing Kazakhstan, won 3-6 6-2 6-2 on a sun-drenched Centre Court.Here, the PA news agency looks back at day 13 at Wimbledon.Picture of the dayTweet of the dayElena Rybakina rises to the occasion ✨In its centenary year, Centre Court crowns a new Ladies’ Singles champion#Wimbledon | #CentreCourt100 pic.twitter.com/Wabfr0GTdS— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2022Quote of the dayI ran so much today I don't think I need to do fitness anymoreElena RybakinaGracious in defeat“I’m trying to inspire the next generations. I...
TENNIS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton says it is ‘mind-blowing’ that people cheered his 140mph crash

Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at Max Verstappen’s supporters by saying it is “mind-blowing” they cheered his crash at the Austrian Grand Prix.Hamilton ended up in the tyre wall after he lost control of his Mercedes at 140mph in qualifying on Friday night.The British driver, who started ninth and finished one place higher in Saturday’s sprint race, emerged unscathed from the accident. But not before Verstappen’s orange-clad army had celebrated his demise.Hamilton's qualifying ends in the barriers 💥😖#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/vue7GDQYJm— Formula 1 (@F1) July 8, 2022“I don’t agree with any of that, no matter what,” said Hamilton. “A driver could...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cricket#England Cricket Team
The Independent

Scotland run in four tries to level series against Argentina

Scotland levelled their three-match Test series against Argentina with a commanding 29-6 victory in Salta.Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson scored tries as Gregor Townsend’s side bounced back from their first Test defeat in style.Blair Kinghorn and Ross Thompson contributed nine points with the boot as a home crowd that had celebrated Independence Day in Argentina before kick-off and were in party mood fell silent.A brilliant victory in Salta. 2⃣1⃣ unanswered second half points from Gregor Townsend's men. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/maqhpPPeeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 9, 2022Scotland had trailed 6-3 before Watson gave them a narrow advantage three...
RUGBY
The Independent

Richard Gleeson debut heroics in vain as India thrash England to seal T20 series

India moved into an unassailable lead in their Twenty20 series against England, who produced another feeble batting display after Richard Gleeson made a spectacular start to his international career.Aged 34, Gleeson became the oldest England debutant since Paul Nixon in 2007 and snared the princely wickets of India captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant to finish with three for 15.Chris Jordan collected four for 27 but India’s 170 for eight was sufficient to claim a 49-run win at Edgbaston and with it a 2-0 series lead with one to play on Sunday as England’s batters capitulated.Having limped to...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

More to come from Scotland, warns Gregor Townsend after rout of Argentina

Gregor Townsend warned Argentina that Scotland were just “scratching the surface” after levelling their three-match Test series with a comprehensive 29-6 success in Salta.Scotland ran in four tries through Hamish Watson, Mark Bennett, Matt Fagerson and Sam Johnson and scored 21 unanswered second-half points as Los Pumas were blown away on Independence Day in Argentina.The series will now be decided in Santiago del Estero next Saturday, with head coach Townsend insisting the best is yet to come from Scotland.A brilliant victory in Salta. 2⃣1⃣ unanswered second half points from Gregor Townsend's men. #AsOne pic.twitter.com/maqhpPPeeI— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) July 9, 2022“There’s...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Chelsea plan to hold further talks over Armando Broja's next career move as the Albanian striker draws interest from Everton, West Ham and Newcastle

Chelsea are to hold further talks regarding Armando Broja's next move following enquiries from Everton, West Ham and Newcastle United. The Albanian striker is not scheduled to link up with Chelsea's squad in USA until next week which will allow time for further talks. Chelsea owner Todd Boehly held a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea agree deal to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City

Chelsea are set to complete the signing of Raheem Sterling having agreed a £47.5million transfer fee with Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.The 27-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in the next few days.Chelsea hope the deal will be completed in time to allow the England forward to join the club’s pre-season tour in the United States.Sterling has remained Chelsea’s top target this summer, even though the Blues were strongly linked with Leeds forward Raphinha and his fellow Brazilian Richarlison.Tottenham eventually signed Richarlison from Everton.It is understood Sterling has agreed personal terms on a five-year contract with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Joe Aribo fulfils Premier League ambition with move to Southampton

Joe Aribo says his switch from Rangers to Southampton on a four-year deal has fulfilled a lifelong ambition to play in the Premier League. Aribo, who scored 26 goals in 149 appearances for Rangers following his 2019 move from Charlton, had earlier thanked the Glasgow giants on social media for “an amazing journey being part of this special club”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Jordan Spieth targets Scottish Open win as ideal preparation for upcoming Open

Jordan Spieth believes winning the Genesis Scottish Open would be the perfect preparation for next week’s Open after soaring into contention in the £6.7million event. Two eagles in the space of six holes helped the three-time major winner card a superb 66 at the Renaissance Club and trail Olympic champion Xander Schauffele by three shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

735K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy