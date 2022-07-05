ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Luca stay true to his word...Casa Amor/Gemma

By onelegpeg Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

I'm sure I heard him say if Gemma has another boy in her bed, that's it - it's over!!. He's playing the dutiful "boyfriend" sleeping alone again. She's been sharing a bed, albeit just for sleeping. Luca's bit delusional, taking it way too seriously . He's already used the...

forums.digitalspy.com

SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s ‘Sinn’ Fans Rejoice: First Look at ‘Steffy’ and ‘Finn’ Together Again

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Tanner Novlan are in Monte Carlo!. Bold & Beautiful’s Steffy and Finn storyline has been an absolute whirlwind since that shocking episode in which she confronted his birth mother, Sheila, in the alley behind Il Giardino about her role in escorting Brooke off the wagon — she was definitely not reformed as she claimed! The notorious psychopath, unsurprisingly, didn’t take well to being called out — or told that she would never be a part of Finn or Hayes’ lives — and pulled a gun on her daughter-in-law.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Neighbours to reveal Clive Gibbons' secret after he's caught out

Neighbours spoilers follow. Dr Clive Gibbons has some explaining to do in Neighbours next week when his secret is revealed – but he is not the only one that has to explain himself. Newcomer, Byron Stone, who has a secret side-gig as a male escort, has been suspicious of...
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful Exclusive: John McCook Reveals the Young & Restless Story That Wasn’t Right for Eric Forrester

“He’s my friend, even if I don’t always agree with his decisions!”. When John McCook was first approached by Bold & Beautiful executive producer/headwriter Bradley Bell about the erectile dysfunction storyline which would lead Eric to push his wife into another man’s bed, he was all in… with one caveat. “I thought, ‘Well, I’ll play it, even though I disagree with it, as long as I know that in the end, Eric’s going to realize this wasn’t a very good idea!'”
#Hostage
digitalspy.com

Which Love Island has been the best?

This is the first Love Island I have watched although, didn't watch from the beginning. If I (or anyone for that matter!) were to watch one of the previous Love Islands, which one would you recommend?. For me, the earlier ones were the best. It was an unknown entity and...
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
SheKnows

As General Hospital’s ‘Sprina’ Reach Make-or-Break Time, Tabyana Ali Reveals Why She’s Tickled Pink

Fans haven’t just rained praise on the actress. An actor has to know they’re doing something beyond right when not only do they get viewers to tune in every day, they get presents from them, too. And General Hospital leading lady Tabyana Ali can count herself among that lucky and talented lot. On July 3, she shared to Instagram a series of stunning photos of herself with a bouquet of appreciation from the audience. “Thank you to the ‘Sprina’/Trina fans who gave me these beautiful ‘pretty in pink’ flowers,” she wrote. “And it’s in one of my favorite colors.
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Shock: Prince William's Wife Was Reportedly Once Banned From Wimbledon; Duchess Of Cambridge Just Made Her Debut At The 2022 Tennis Tournament

Kate Middleton made her debut at Wimbledon 2022 Tuesday. She arrived with her husband, Prince William, at the annual tennis tournament. But the Duchess of Cambridge once suffered a major heartbreak when she was banned from the event. Kate Middleton Banned From Wimbledon Finals 2013. The Duchess of Cambridge is...
TENNIS
The Independent

Stranger Things co-creator Matt Duffer responds to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of show

The Stranger Things writers have responded to Millie Bobby Brown’s criticism of the show.Brown, who plays Eleven on the series, candidly called out its creators, the Duffer brothers, for failing to killing off many original characters. Follwing the conclusion to season four, many reshared Brown’s comments due to the fact that every one of the main set of heroes made it out alive despite the fact fans were convinced one would die.Brown told TheWrap in a video: “It’s way too big. Last night, we couldn’t even take one group picture because there was like 50 of us. I...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Meet the Real-Life Love With Whom General Hospital and Days of Our Lives’ Wally Kurth Has Enjoyed ’19 Happy Years of Codependence’

On the couple’s anniversary, the soap vet cheered his “trophy wife.”. Wally Kurth may have said it best when he said simply “Wow!” on July 4. That was the day that he spent “celebrating 19 years of co-dependence” with Debra Yuhasz, whom he playfully called his “trophy wife.” And making it to 19 years, and happily, is indeed an impressive feat.
SheKnows

Phyllis Finally Tells Summer What Really Happened with Jack and Diane Sees an In

At the Grand Phoenix, Phyllis is startled when Diane wanders in. “You need a bell around your neck,” Phyllis tells her. Her nemesis wants access to the spa. The massages have made a new woman out of her. Phyllis says she’s not poaching customers from the Athletic Club and refuses to serve her. She reminds her she was escorted off the premises earlier. Jenkins would hate it if anyone learned that their detente wasn’t real. Stepping in, Summer gets between the “two peacemakers.” Diane explains she wanted to spend her self-care money there as a gesture of goodwill. Phyllis says the Phoenix welcomes her with open arms. They talk about making sacrifices for their children and Red decides to gift her with the “resurrection-rejuvenation” treatment that is supposed to be so potent it can bring people back from the dead. That sounds self-indulgent to Diane, who adds, “But I’m worth it.”
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

When do they go back to the main villa?

For the life of me I can't remember how many days the villas are split. They will probably go back in on Friday with a cliff hanger until Sunday, knowing LI!. They will probably go back in on Friday with a cliff hanger until Sunday, knowing LI!. I am not...
