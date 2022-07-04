ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Another PL player arrested for Rape

By zerothehero Posts:
digitalspy.com
 2 days ago

So its all over the news that a player who plays in North London has been arrested on suspicion of rape that happen in a Mediterranean location. No names have been official but Twitter has named a player who has been in Marbella which is a possible link. This...

forums.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Premier League Footballer Arrested Over Alleged Rape Attack

An “internationally renowned” Premier League footballer has been arrested in London on suspicion of rape. The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was detained by police officers at an address in Barnet on Monday (July 4) following the allegation. “On 4 July, an allegation of rape...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Bournemouth and Poole raids: Modern slavery and rape arrests

Five men have been arrested on suspicion of offences including modern slavery, money laundering and rape after raids in two seaside towns. More than 100 officers stormed 10 addresses in Bournemouth and Poole on Wednesday following local "intelligence". The Dorset force said it was able to safeguard nine vulnerable people...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#North London#Mediterranean#Rapist#Violent Crime
Daily Mail

Police hunt three rapists who attacked a young woman as she walked through green in late-night attack

A major police hunt for three rapists is underway tonight after a young woman was attacked as she walked through local gardens. The three men ambushed and raped the victim as she walked through the grass area between Nutfield Road and Battlebridge Lane, known as Crossways Rest Gardens, in Merstham, Surrey, between 10.50pm and 11.45pm on Thursday night.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

British woman ‘raped in front of husband by man who offered her massage on Goa beach’

A British tourist was raped on holiday in India in front of her partner, local media has reported.Senior police investigating the incident say the woman was on the beach in Goa when she was attacked by a man on 2 June. The woman made a formal complaint on Monday after consulting with her family and the British embassy in India, it was said.Police said on Monday they arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly raping a woman at the famous Sweet Lake in North Goa.The man is accused of raping the woman under the pretext of giving her a massage while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Chilling Snapchat and note sent by cheerleader, 14, after vanishing in ‘human trafficking’ case left family terrified

A 14-YEAR-OLD cheerleader who went missing with a pal a week ago disappeared "like a ghost" and then sent a chilling message saying “HELP", her sister revealed. The two teenagers Aysha Cross and Emilee Solomon, both 14, were finally found by human trafficking cops in Georgetown, Texas, about an hour away from their home in McGregor, Texas, last night after an Amber Alert was launched for them.
GEORGETOWN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
BBC

Reading rape investigation after woman attacked by four men

A woman has been raped and assaulted by four men in an alleyway attack in Reading. Thames Valley Police is appealing for information on the attack, which happened at around 22:00 BST on Monday. The woman, in her twenties, was walking through an alleyway near McIlroy Park, Tilehurst, when all...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Catholic priest who plied 15-year-old boy with drink before raping him jailed

A Catholic priest who plied a teenage boy with drink before raping him 30 years ago has been jailed.Father Anthony White, now of Cross-In-Hand, East Sussex, got to know the 15-year-old victim when he and his family attended St John’s Church in Horsham while he was working as an assistant priest.The offences took place at the priest’s home in 1992 and 1993 after he gained the family’s trust, Sussex Police.White was sentenced at Hove Crown Court to 10 and a half years in prison for buggery and two offences of indecent assault against the boy.Police said the 64-year-old was charged...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Reading gang-rape investigation closed by police

An investigation into an alleged gang-rape has been dropped by police. A woman, in her 20s, said she had been raped by four unknown men in an alleyway near McIlroy Park in Tilehurst, Reading. Thames Valley Police said officers had conducted "extensive inquiries" after the report on Monday. Following examinations...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Paedophile jailed for abuse of three girls

A paedophile who sexually abused three girls has been jailed for seven years. Derbyshire Police said one of Michael McCafferty's victims was less than five years old when the offending began in the 1990s. The 74-year-old, of Church Lane in Selston, Nottinghamshire, was found guilty of four counts of indecent...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three charged with murdering father found dead in woodland

Three people have been charged with the murder of a father-of-one whose remains were found in woodland in 2019.Mohammed Shah Subhani, known as Shah, was reported missing on May 7, 2019 when he failed to return to his home in Hounslow, west London.The 27-year-old’s remains were found in woodland in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, on December 19, 2019.Amraj Poonia, 26, of Farmfield Drive, Horley; Raneel Poonia, 25, of Whitehouse Way, Slough; and Gurditta Singh, 25, of Moreland Avenue, Slough, were charged on Friday with murder and perverting the course of justice, Scotland Yard said.They are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.Speaking when Mr Subhani’s remains were found, his sister Quirat said: “It broke our hearts and shattered our world when we were told Shah’s body was discovered in an abandoned woodland 15 miles from home. This will haunt us for a lifetime.”Police had previously offered a £20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest or conviction in the case. Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jail for Bristol man, 45, who raped 19-year-old student

A man found guilty of raping a student has been jailed for almost seven years. Mohsen Gheibi, 48, of Stapleton Road in Easton, Bristol, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court for the attack which happened in the city in May 2019. The 19-year-old victim, who cannot be named for legal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing son tells court she ‘should have died instead’

A mother accused of torturing her son to death alongside her partner sobbed as she told a court she “should have died instead of him”. Sebastian Kalinowski died last August of an infection caused by “untreated complications of multiple rib fractures”, which prosecutors say came after weeks of “cruel assaults and abuse” at the hands of his mother and stepfather.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pupils hide under desks as knife-wielding gang storm secondary school grounds - before armed cops arrest three teenagers for carrying a blade

Children were reportedly ordered to hide under their desks at school after knife-wielding gang stormed the grounds earlier today. Armed police arrested three teenagers after the incident plunged the Birmingham secondary school into lockdown. Police officers swarmed the grounds around the North Birmingham Academy in every parents 'worst nightmare' this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Zara Aleena: Man arrested over 'stranger attack' in Ilford

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a suspected stranger attack on a woman in east London. Zara Aleena, 35, was assaulted as she walked along Cranbrook Road, towards Gants Hill station in Ilford, in the early hours of Sunday. The Met Police believe she was the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Wimborne rape: Woman attacked shortly after leaving pub

A woman has been raped and injured in an attack after leaving a pub. Dorset Police is appealing for witnesses after the woman, aged in her 50s, was attacked shortly after leaving the Cricketers Arms in Park Lane, Wimborne, at 23:30 BST on Saturday. She was found with injuries near...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Jack Lis: CCTV shows dog lunging at people days before attack

CCTV footage showed a dog who mauled a 10-year-old boy to death lunging at shoppers just days before the fatal attack. Jack Lis suffered "unsurvivable" injuries after being mauled by an American Bully named Beast in Caerphilly last November. Brandon Hayden, 19, of Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy