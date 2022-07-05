ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Carrier SAS files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in US

By JAN M. OLSEN
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GBFw4_0gUzwFjl00

Scandinavian Airlines on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy in the United States, warning a walkout by 1,000 pilots a day earlier had put the future of the carrier at risk.

The move adds to the likelihood of travel chaos across Europe as the summer vacation period begins.

The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said it had “voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S., a legal process for financial restructuring conducted under U.S. federal court supervision.”

Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances.

SAS said that its operations and flight schedule will be unaffected by the announcement.

CEO Anko van der Werff said that the pilots' strike accelerated the move. “I think we have been very clear that this could happen,” he said.

“The important thing is that this is about bankruptcy protection, it is not about a bankruptcy, but it is about financial reconstruction,” van der Werff said.

The carrier said it is “in well advanced discussions with a number of potential lenders ... to support its operations throughout this court-supervised process.”

A rescue plan presented in February was aimed at securing long-term competitiveness. SAS shares dropped more than 9% to 0.56 kronor ($0.05) on Tuesday.

The pilots reacted strongly to the news of the Chapter 11 filing. Roger Klokset, head of the SAS pilots union, said the group “had stretched negotiations and mediation from November last year until the day before the application, without ever having the intention of entering into an agreement with the SAS pilots."

The pilots in Denmark, Sweden and Norway walked out on Monday, citing inadequate pay and working conditions and expressing dissatisfaction with the decision by the carrier to hire new pilots to fill vacancies at its subsidiary airlines, SAS Link and SAS Connect, rather than rehire former pilots who were laid off due to the pandemic.

Van der Werff said the strike was "devastating for SAS and puts the company’s future together with the jobs of thousands of colleagues at stake.”

The walkout is estimated to lead to the cancellation of approximately 50% of all scheduled SAS flights and impact around 30,000 passengers per day. Flights operated by SAS Link, SAS Connect and SAS’ external partners are not affected.

The airline is part-owned by the governments of Sweden and Denmark. In 2018, Norway sold its stake but holds debt in the airline, and has said it might be willing to convert that into equity.

“Right now, it is difficult to assess the significance of the Chapter 11 request for duration of the pilot strike,” chief analyst Jacob Pedersen of Denmark's Sydbank said. However, “it’s doubtful whether it will bring (the pilots) back to the negotiating table.”

The move by SAS was “not surprising” but came “faster than we expected," Pedersen said in an analysis. “Although SAS is now under bankruptcy protection, it is not a beach holiday for the company.”

___

Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Vermont-based LTL carrier LandAir reportedly ceases operations

Employees of Williston, Vermont-based LandAir, an LTL carrier that serviced the Northeast and parts of Canada, say they were blindsided when they were unable to log in to their computers Tuesday morning and truck drivers were notified that the company would no longer be making pickups. The 54-year-old trucking company,...
WILLISTON, VT
The Independent

American flights are unsafe for passengers, warns pilot: ‘There is a problem here’

An American pilot has claimed US flights are not safe for passengers as there is an “inhumane level” of pressure on pilots amid an intensifying nationwide pilot shortage.American flyers need to be “concerned” about their safety because “there is a problem here”, warned Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Texas-based pilots union Allied Pilots Association.A nationwide pilot shortage has become the latest flashpoint of anger among pilots and staff in the country’s embattled airline industry, sparking fresh concerns in the travel sector.Thousands of flights have been cancelled or hit by long delays since the last week as airlines grappled to...
ECONOMY
The Independent

American Airlines glitch temporarily threatens to stop 12,000 flights

An American Airlines computer glitch threatened to add to the chaos already hitting US airports during the busy 4th of July weekendA problem in the airline’s system that allows pilots to add, drop, or trade routes temporarily wiped out 12,000 flights during the course of July."As a result of this technical glitch, certain trip trading transactions were able to be processed when it shouldn’t have been permitted," the airline said in a statement.However, the airline "restored the vast majority of the affected trips” and doesn’t “anticipate any operational impact because of this issue,” the carrier went on.Still, the threat...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sas#Bankruptcies#Chapter 11 Bankruptcy#Europe#Scandinavian Airlines
AFP

UK backing for Ukraine set to outlive Johnson

Although Boris Johnson has been one of the West's most vocal supporters of Ukraine following Russia's invasion, experts say the British prime minister's Thursday resignation will not diminish London's backing for Kyiv. Announcing he would step down from the leadership of the Conservatives Thursday, Johnson spared a line for Ukraine, saying "we in the UK will continue to back your fight for freedom as long as it takes".
POLITICS
US News and World Report

Brussels Airlines to Cancel Around 700 Flights Over Summer Holiday

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The Belgian subsidiary of Lufthansa, Brussels Airlines, is cancelling close to 700 flights over the summer holiday period, around 6% of those scheduled, to reduce workload and avoid strikes, the airline said on Monday. "We are meeting the demands of the unions today and we hope it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

These are the 5 most expensive cities in the U.S. and Canada—and Los Angeles isn't one of them

When you think about high costs of living, you probably think of New York and Los Angeles. But prices are rising just about everywhere these days, due to inflation continuing at a record pace in the U.S. and around the world. And a new study from Toronto-based online life insurance provider PolicyAdvisor ranking the most expensive cities across the U.S. and Canada might surprise you.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

American Airlines passenger drives 45 minutes to airport for ticket help after waiting on hold for four hours

An American Airlines passenger has revealed that he drove 45 minutes to the airport to receive help in person booking seats for his flight after waiting on hold for four hours with customer service to no avail.Brian Driver, a radio station manager, was in Denver, Colorado, for a business trip the week before Juneteenth and Father’s Day when he called American Airlines about changing his flight home.According to Driver, who spoke to The Wall Street Journal, he began trying to change his flight on Thursday, after he learned his business trip would be ending two day early.At first, Driver...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Sweden
The Associated Press

UK warship seizes advanced Iranian missiles bound for Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A British Royal Navy vessel seized a sophisticated shipment of Iranian missiles in the Gulf of Oman earlier this year, officials said Thursday, pointing to the interdiction as proof of Tehran’s support for Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the embattled country. The British government statement was striking in that it provided some of the strongest findings to date that Tehran is arming the Houthis against the Saudi-led military coalition with advanced weapons smuggled through the Persian Gulf. The U.K. Embassy in the United Arab Emirates described the seizure of surface-to-air-missiles and engines for land attack cruise missiles as “the first time a British naval warship has interdicted a vessel carrying such sophisticated weapons from Iran.” “The U.K. will continue to work in support of an enduring peace in Yemen and is committed to international maritime security so that commercial shipping can transit safely without threat of disruption,” said James Heappey, Minister for the Armed Forces.
MILITARY
BBC

Heathrow BA strike suspended after new pay offer

Strike action by about 700 British Airways check-in staff at Heathrow has been suspended after unions said the airline had made a "vastly improved" pay offer. The Unite union said an agreement was reached after "extensive" talks. Both Unite and GMB union members will now be balloted on the new...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Airline SAS Furloughs All Norwegian Cabin Crew, Union Says

OSLO (Reuters) - All SAS cabin crew in Norway are now on furlough , a union spokesperson told Reuters on Tuesday. The move comes after pilots at the Scandinavian airline went on strike on Monday. SAS has also filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States, warning strike action by...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
pymnts.com

Uber Brings Ride-Hailing Platform to Israel

Uber Technologies is continuing its global expansion with a launch in Israel that is facilitated by joining its ride-hailing platform with a nationwide taxi network, according to a Reuters report Tuesday (July 5). Thousands of independent and company-tied taxi drivers have joined Uber’s Israeli operation, with the service also featuring...
WORLD
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy