While on the It Needed To Be Said podcast Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovalioa said their chemistry will be “on point” this season. The pairs partnership has been an interesting storyline since the blockbuster trade this past March. The media and fans have had plenty to talk about since they were able to see the two practice together. Although Tua has faced alot of critics, Hill has became one of his biggest supporters, constantly hyping him up. Hill has gone as far as to say Tua is more accurate than Patrick Mahomes, a statement which surprised many.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO