Public Safety

Man Arrested for Throwing His Brother’s Skull in the Trash, Claims He Thought It Was Fake

By Hanako Montgomery
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
A 68-year-old Japanese man was arrested after throwing out his brother’s skull, which he claims he didn’t know was real. Shoichi Murai, a resident of Tokyo, was reportedly cleaning up his house last month to sell it when he found the bones in his brother’s room. Murai said he thought the...

Tina Chrobocinski
2d ago

the point is, how can you live in the same house and not smell that. just like Sandra said, it sounds awful suspicious to me

Sandra Dockeney
2d ago

This sounds awfully suspicious to me. They live in the same house with no decomposition smell?

Carlos Hagar
2d ago

I couldn't read the whole story. Suspect: "Hey, has anyone seen my brother? No? Ok. Well, I guess I'll clean up my brother's place and throw away this fake looking skull and pile of bones. I'm sure he'll be back any minute."

