ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $27 Million For July 4; Independence Day Drawing Results Posted Tonight

By Staff
playpennsylvania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHappy Independence Day, PA Lottery hopefuls! This holiday brings you another opportunity for a chance at a huge Powerball prize. That’s right, Powerball doesn’t take a holiday. The drawing will commence as usual, and perhaps a lucky player will be celebrating financial independence tonight, as well!. The...

www.playpennsylvania.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

16 largest Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots in American lottery history

Who are the biggest lottery winners of all time? (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) It's the American dream. Popping into a convenience store or gas station and plunking down a couple of dollars for a handful of Powerball or Mega Millions tickets. The result can be literally life-changing. And the prizes are often nothing to sneeze over. Here's a look at the 16 biggest lottery jackpots in Powerball and Mega Millions history.16. $543 million (Powerball) (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) Date: July 24, 2018. How many winners? 1. A group of 11 office workers in California split the winning ticket and chose the $320 million lump...
LOTTERY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
TODAY.com

Powerball ticket worth $366 million sold in Vermont

There was one winning ticket sold in Vermont for Powerball’s $366 million jackpot on Wednesday. The numbers were 8, 40, 49, 58, 63 and the Powerball was 14. It was the first time someone has hit the jackpot since late April.June 30, 2022.
VERMONT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Jackpot#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Winners#Independence Day
UPI News

Uber driver's 'very generous tip' leads to $100,000 lottery jackpot

June 7 (UPI) -- A Maryland Uber driver said he used a "very generous" tip from a passenger to buy the lottery ticket that earned him a $100,000 jackpot. The 40-year-old Silver Spring man told Maryland Lottery officials he had just dropped off his last passenger of the day when he noticed he needed gas and made a stop at the Colesville Road Exxon in Colesville.
COLESVILLE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
CBS LA

Woman comes forward to claim $426 million Mega Millions jackpot

A woman came forward this week to claim the $426 million she won from the Mega Millions back in January.Kristine Wellenstein purchased the winning ticket at a Chevron station, 6061 Topanga Canyon Blvd. in Woodland Hills. Her $20 ticket was the only one in the country to match all six numbers in the Jan. 28 draw, beating 1 in 302,575,350 odds."When I realized I'd won, I was overcome with so many emotions, but mostly gratitude," she said in a statement.Wellenstein, who has opted to take her winnings as a lump sum, says she does not plan on speaking publicly. Through lottery officials, she says she plans to be a good steward of her sudden windfall."I want to give back and support local and global-based initiatives, and my team is in place to help achieve those objectives," Wellenstein said in her statement. "The real impact of my life's work begins now."The station that sold the winning ticket will also get a maximum $1 million bonus. The Mega Millions is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy