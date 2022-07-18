The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi , it’s likely that you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years.

Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners and silk pillowcases to fancy pet beds and even barbecues .

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports , camping , DIY , beauty and much, much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can also shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

As schools break up for summer, Aldi’s latest drop hosts all the goodies to keep kids entertained, from Peppa Pig fan to Harry Potter toys. For the hot weather, this week’s selection also includes some swanky outdoor furniture (£179.99, Aldi.co.uk ).

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If in the rare instance that some items are leftover, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their

hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale, or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap one up if you miss out. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair , which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

School holidays are here, but Potter and the gang are back at Hogwarts. For a little witch or wizard, or your own collection, our favourite budget retailer is now selling a series of dolls inspired by the spellbinding series, including the boy who lived (of course), Hermoine, Luna Lovegood, Severus Snape and Hagrid (all sold separately).

Designed for little hoppers aged three years and above, this Peppa Pig -themed inflatable is sure to keep kids entertained this summer break and beyond. Bouncing about can actually improve their balance and coordination skills and, if they’re filled with glee at the thought of anything Peppa Pig related, this is probably a sure-fire winner.

Gardenline rope effect set: £179.99, Aldi.co.uk

With all this sunny weather, it might be time for an alfresco furniture re-vamp. Contemporary with an industrial feel, this slate-grey dining setup features cushions and glass table, while being small enough not to swamp your outdoor space.

But, whether lunching or iced-latte sipping, ensure you’ve got access to shade and suncream if it’s a real scorcher.

Scheppach wet and dry vacuum cleaner: £69.99, Aldi.co.uk

Whoever thought of wet and dry vacuums, we salute you. Generally speaking, these multi-taskers suck dust, dirt, damp and spills. This corded model from Scheppach boasts 1,380W of power and a 30l container, which should do well for heftier jobs.

Lightweight and ideal for zhooshing up the home, garage or garden shed, suck it up while you can as, with all Specialbuys, once it’s gone, it’s gone.

Ferrex cordless lawn mower, battery and charger: £141.97, Aldi.co.uk

Getting around to tackling the lawn? If you’re dreading the tangled extension cords, consider going cordless. Featuring a 45l collection box, battery and charger, this mean green machine from Ferrex can trim to six different heights. It also sounds easy to use, thanks to its soft and adjustable fold-down handle, mulcher and safety key for extra peace of mind.

Golfbuddy W11 GPS golf watch: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

Elevate your time on the green with this advanced bit of kit, and the latest in the GolfBuddy watch range. With 13 hours of battery life you’ll be able to navigate your way around a whopping 40,000 courses using its colourful touch-screen display, making it easier to focus on the game. Rory McIlroy who?

Additions from the last drop are still available to buy online too:

Summer Waves 10ft quick up pool: £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

Looking ahead to school holiday mayhem, here’s a sure fire way to make the most of the British Summer. Taking just 10 minutes to set up, this humongous 10ft pool should keep kids entertained for hours – just remember to top up on sun cream regularly!

Crane stand-up paddle board: £199.99, Aldi.co.uk

Watersports newbie or paddle-board pro, if you’re eager to dive into water sports this summer (and beyond if you’re brave) Aldi’s stand-up paddle board is less than £200. The surface is anti-slip for avoiding fall in fiascos, while the paddle length is also adjustable. There’s a safety line for extra peace of mind, and when you’re ready to get back to land, it packs away into a handy rucksack.

Ambiano mini fridge: £79.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you, like us, have been melting your socks off these last few days, consider treating yourself to a mini fridge. Having a few cool drinks within reaching distance is the ultimate summer luxury, whether you’re working at the office of chilling out at home. With its LED display and removable shelves and doors, we’d say this is a cool investment at just £79.99.

Easy Home anthracite air purifier with LED: £64.99, Aldi.co.uk

Ousting odours, dust, smoke and other pollutants from your home doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Far cheaper than other machines we’ve seen (which can cost upwards of £600), Aldi’s budget air purifier boasts a three-in-one filter system, including an EPA filter, a timer for automatic shut-off and a screen displaying just how clean the air is.

Epson printer XP-3150: £59.99, Aldi.co.uk

When it comes to printers, Epson’s hard to beat. We featured four of its printers in our round-up of the best , and while we haven’t tested this particular model it’s safe to say you’re in good hands here. It’s compact which is ideal for smaller workspaces, and can print (quelle surprise) as well as scan and copy, print wirelessly from your phone, whether or not you’re connected to the internet, while you’ll only need to replace the ink in the colour that’s run out.

Tech buys like this in Aldi’s Specialbuys section is a real rarity. Touted as small and lightweight this 15.6in notebook should be ideal for working on the go, while it’s also said to pack a punch in the power department, boasting a pin sharp HD display and 8GB of memory.

