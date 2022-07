Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was just trying to enjoy his long weekend when he was absolutely victimized on social media. The US Open Twitter account had a ruthless clap back to a Seahawks fan who claimed that tennis wasn’t a sport, taking an absurdly savage shot at Lock while roasting the fan in a reply that has since gone viral. After recovering from the brutal and fairly unwarranted roast, Lock had a perfect response on Twitter, keeping things classy during the holiday weekend.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO