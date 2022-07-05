ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Riverside Homes For Sale

bexrealty.com
 2 days ago

Riverside is a city located in California that offers prospective homebuyers a variety of single-family residences and condos to choose from. Listed below are all...

www.bexrealty.com

House Digest

Inside The Iconic This Is Us Home That's On Sale For $18 Million

Have you ever watched a movie or show and wondered where they filmed specific locations? For many "This Is Us" fans, that was the case for this iconic home featured in the series' last few seasons. "This Is Us" aired for six seasons from 2016 to 2022 on NBC, via IMDb. It featured a stunning A-list cast of stars such as Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Justin Hartley, and Sterling K. Brown, just to name a few. Now, the home that Justin Hartley's character, Kevin, built for his mom, Mandy Moore's character, Rebecca, is up for sale.
REAL ESTATE
Apartment Therapy

This $15 Million Orlando Home For Sale Could Be Mistaken for a Disney Hotel

While you might not have an extra $15 million lying around to spend on your dream home, one Orlando house for sale is making the case for dropping some dollars into your savings account. Not only does the massive estate include all the amenities you’d hope for in a multimillion dollar mansion, its theming rivals that of the famed theme parks you can visit just minutes away — and you don’t even need to pay the price of admission to sleep inside your very own Cinderella Castle.
ORLANDO, FL
Robb Report

‘Hot Properties’ Star Andrew White Is Selling His Turn-Key San Diego Mansion for $15 Million

Click here to read the full article. This newly listed San Diego estate is the ultimate two-for-one. Located in the coastal city of Carlsbad, the modern Art Deco-style manse sits on just shy of 2 acres and comprises two separate wings that are practically homes in and of themselves. The California compound, dubbed Le Grand Blanc, was bought for $3.8 million over a year ago by former host of Hot Properties: San Diego Andrew White. The noted builder and developer, who helms Method Development, poured millions into the project in order to create a luxe turn-key property. Spanning 11,000 square feet, Le...
SAN DIEGO, CA
mansionglobal.com

Eldred, New York, Home With 3,400 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $2.88 Million

This exceptional home located in Eldred, New York, features 3,400 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Annabel Taylor. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. The wall's latticed steelwork was hand-bathed in acid over many months to achieve its uniquely rich patina, as was the floor-to-ceiling sculptural steel tower opposite with built-in wood burning pizza oven at its base. Finished with locally-quarried bluestone countertops & custom cabinetry, the cathedral-like space was conceived for entertaining and connecting with friends & family while taking in breathtaking views of the winding waterfront, sweeping lawns and original gazebo, smokehouse, and “MacBarn," an 1800's structure reimagined with translucent panels of anodized aluminum (most commonly used for MacBooks) flooding the barn's soaring interior with otherworldly light. Above the great room, also facing the water, is the primary suite. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. Perched at the edge of a pristine Catskills swimming creek & waterfall cascading over a restored dam of ancient hand-laid stone, the home and its sprawling cantilevered covered porch “float” above the surface of the water, giving this home its iconic name.
REAL ESTATE
homedit.com

Small Mobile Homes for Tiny Living

One easy way of becoming a homeowner is by purchasing a modest mobile home. Modern mobile homes are HUD-approved and built off-site. They’re mobile because they’re delivered to the buyer’s location. Government-backed mortgages are accessible for manufactured homes, so purchasing one is easy. Compared to site-built homes,...
TECHNOLOGY
BobVila

These Are the Most Valuable House Styles in the U.S. in 2022

House prices have steadily risen across the country and show no signs of slowing. While location is often considered the most important factor in determining home’s price, the house’s style also plays a role. American Home Shield (AHS) conducted a survey of sold homes on Zillow, taking note...
REAL ESTATE
The Charleston Press

Bosch is looking to hire manufacturing technicians in Charleston, the company offers competitive pay and sign-on bonus

Charleston, South Carolina – The Covid-19 pandemic caused a lot of problems for everyone, especially for companies that are struggling with worker shortages. In an effort to make their open job positions more attractive to potential employees, many of them are now offering more competitive pay and different kinds of incentives, like a one-time sign-on bonus for those who are going to accept the companies’ offers.
CHARLESTON, SC
Popculture

Peek Inside Johnny Cash's $1.79M Casita Springs Home That He Helped Design

Johnny Cash is known for singing about the rougher side of life, but his former home shows that he was familiar with luxury as well. Cash built a palacial home in Casitas Springs, California in 1961, and it is now on sale for $1.795 million. Photos from the listing have been published by TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, so we can take a virtual tour of the house for ourselves.
REAL ESTATE
Curbed

Compass Comes Back to Earth

Among showily disruptive tech companies, the narrative, as much as the product itself, is the thing. WeWork’s culture was manifested in a fever-dream vibe, with tales of tequila-fueled ragers and megalomaniacal tendencies, all of it overseen by a man who’d previously started a company selling baby clothes with built-in kneepads. Tesla was going to throw out every established idea about making automobiles (not to mention the tunnels they run through) and rethink it all from the ground up. Compass Real Estate, though, was a little different: It was going to be the steady, stable, bankable disruptor for a bankable field. Co-founder Robert Reffkin was an alumnus of McKinsey and Goldman Sachs who ran marathons for charity. He had grown up with a single mother who’d been a real-estate agent in the Bay Area, conferring a sheen of familiarity with an industry that he’d never worked in, yet his relative distance meant that he didn’t run the risk of being contaminated by stale ideas. Investors were eager to pour money into a company that could grab a chunk of an incredibly lucrative, comparatively low-tech industry.
ECONOMY
Architectural Digest

9 Chef’s Kitchens That Are Enviably Chic and Spacious

Chef’s kitchens may be uniform in their use of high-end appliances, and you can count on them having an abundance of storage space, but beyond those amenities, a chef’s kitchen can look like just about anything. Gone are the days when the use of a time-saving appliance necessitated a countertop eyesore, and if anything can prove that, it’s these chef’s kitchens featured in AD. Below, are some of the very best kitchens that offer both function and fashion—whether you’re craving industrial chic or an ultramodern blank slate, these kitchens definitely pass the taste test.
HOME & GARDEN

