Riverside Homes For Sale

Among showily disruptive tech companies, the narrative, as much as the product itself, is the thing. WeWork’s culture was manifested in a fever-dream vibe, with tales of tequila-fueled ragers and megalomaniacal tendencies, all of it overseen by a man who’d previously started a company selling baby clothes with built-in kneepads. Tesla was going to throw out every established idea about making automobiles (not to mention the tunnels they run through) and rethink it all from the ground up. Compass Real Estate, though, was a little different: It was going to be the steady, stable, bankable disruptor for a bankable field. Co-founder Robert Reffkin was an alumnus of McKinsey and Goldman Sachs who ran marathons for charity. He had grown up with a single mother who’d been a real-estate agent in the Bay Area, conferring a sheen of familiarity with an industry that he’d never worked in, yet his relative distance meant that he didn’t run the risk of being contaminated by stale ideas. Investors were eager to pour money into a company that could grab a chunk of an incredibly lucrative, comparatively low-tech industry.

ECONOMY ・ 19 HOURS AGO