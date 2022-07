Akil Baddoo, once a surprise standout for the Detroit Tigers, is riding an eight-game on-base streak in Triple-A Toledo. The 23-year-old, a 2020 Rule 5 draft pick, still has work to do, but he appears to be to putting pressure on the Tigers to call him up for another opportunity in the big leagues. If or when that happens is a mystery, but the organization is closely monitoring his performance.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO