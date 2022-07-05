ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neon White Sudden Success

By Tom Lee
HappyGamer
HappyGamer
 2 days ago
This game was shown at the recent “Summer Game Fest,” Neon White has become one of the highest-rated games of 2022, with a 98% positive rating on Steam. The game is an ” anime-style Ghostrunner. ” Your goal is to run from point A to point B for a while, killing...

