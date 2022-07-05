ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Zimbabwe to introduce gold coins as local currency tumbles

The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N7nYs_0gUyF98A00
Zimbabwe's president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, in Kenya in March. Annual inflation, which hit almost 192% in June, has cast a shadow over his attempts to revitalise the economy.

Zimbabwe will start issuing gold coins as legal tender in late July, its central bank has said, as the country battles to control runaway inflation that has considerably weakened the local currency.

The inflation rate more than doubled last month to 191%, stoking memories of the hyperinflation of the 2000s that saw the Zimbabwean dollar redenominated three times before being effectively abandoned in 2009.

The governor of the Central bank, John Mangudya, said the gold coins would act as a store of value and were expected to reduce the demand for US dollars – a phenomenon largely blamed for the tumbling value of the local currency.

“The gold coins will be available for sale to the public in both local currency and US dollars and other foreign currencies at a price based on the prevailing international price of gold and the cost production,” Mangudya said in a statement.

The gold coins, named Mosi-oa-Tunya, after Victoria Falls, can be converted into cash and be traded locally and internationally.

According to Reuters, the coins will each contain one troy ounce of gold and will be sold by Fidelity Gold Refinery, Aurex and local banks.

Zimbabweans expressed mixed feelings over the news.

“I cannot trust the central bank to give me a coin while they hold my cash,” said Evans Mupachikwa, a foreign currency trader. “Zimbabwe is known for policy inconsistencies. What if they wake up and say the coins are no longer tradable?.”

Another foreign currency trader, Munesu Mandiopera,said: “Gold is expensive. I do not think many of us will afford to buy the coins. Many will continue to keep their money at home. This is another failed move by the government.”

Zimbabweans have an uneasy relationship with the central bank and its policies, as monetary authorities continue to fail the credibility test.

In 2008 – the year a $100bn note went into circulation – Zimbabweans lost their savings including pensions when the Zimbabwean dollar crashed. Many Zimbabweans choose to keep money in their houses or under their beds instead of going to the bank.

Zimbabwe abandoned its inflation-ravaged dollar in 2009, opting instead to use foreign currencies, mostly the US dollar. The government reintroduced the local currency in 2019 but it has rapidly lost value again.

Last week, the finance minister, Mthuli Ncube, said the gold coins “will give you more value”.

Sign up to First Edition, our free daily newsletter – every weekday morning at 7am BST

Gold coins are used by investors internationally to hedge against inflation, according to economist Prosper Chitambara.

“Their major role is to act as a store of value but also to work as a viable investment asset. The value of gold has always been increasing at times the global economy has been on recession,” Chitambara said, adding that the high demand for the US dollar in Zimbabwe, which is fuelling exchange rate volatility, would weaken as the public accepts the gold coins.

However, he said the new monetary policy intervention by the central bank would not address inflation, which is expected to continue soaring.

“It could influence inflation, but it is not the panacea to the inflation problem because inflation is triggered largely by money supply growth. When there is an alternative store of value, the depreciation of the local currency will be contained,” Chitambara said.

The central bank last week raised interest rates to 200% from 80% and outlined plans to make the US dollar legal tender for the next five years to boost confidence.

Under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who took over from Robert Mugabe in a military putsch in 2017, Zimbabwe has witnessed an economic tailspin, compounding a hunger crisis that has followed poor rains.

Reuters contributed to this report

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The US supreme court is turning the constitution into a suicide pact

To paraphrase the great US supreme court justice Robert H Jackson, the US constitution should not be read as a suicide pact. That seemingly obvious bit of wisdom appears lost on the present court. Over the course of the past week, the court handed down three landmark decisions, each disastrous in its own right. But taken together they reveal a dangerously hidebound court intent on turning the constitution into an instrument of obstruction, a formidable obstacle to solving some of the nation’s most pressing problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Associated Press

With US dollar nearly equal to euro, impact is being felt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. dollar has been surging so much that it’s nearly equal in value to the euro for the first time in 20 years. That trend, though, threatens to hurt American companies because their goods become more expensive for foreign buyers. If U.S. exports were to weaken as a result, so, too, would the already-slowing U.S. economy.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mugabe
Person
Mthuli Ncube
Person
Emmerson Mnangagwa
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka’s crisis rings alarm for other troubled economies

BANGKOK (AP) — Sri Lanka is desperate for help with weathering its worst crisis in recent memory. Its schools are closed for lack of fuel to get kids and teachers to classrooms. Its effort to arrange a bailout from the International Monetary Fund has been hindered by the severity of its financial crisis, its prime minister says.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Coins#Local Currency#Foreign Currency#Reuters#Fidelity Gold Refinery#Aurex#Zimbabweans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
The Guardian

It’s absurd to fill fields with solar panels

George Monbiot says that we should be growing food rather than using the land to produce biofuels (Why are we feeding crops to our cars when people are starving?, 30 June). Surely, then, it makes even less sense to put solar panels on land that could be used to grow food, when there are lots of roofs that can be used for them.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The French are obsessed with the burkini – and it’s all getting a bit embarrassing

Hello and welcome to the Get a Grip prize, which I just invented. The GAG award is given on an ad hoc basis to a country doing a standout job of humiliating itself on the global stage by fixating on something ridiculous while the world burns. The award honours those who seem to have lost all sense of perspective and gently urges them to try worrying about something more important.
EUROPE
International Business Times

China Signals Resolve On Senkakus Dispute: Sends Warship To 'Watch' Russian Frigate

China has reportedly sent a frigate to "chase away" a Russian warship hovering outside the disputed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea. The move hints at Beijing's resolve to claim its right over the Tokyo-controlled islands, called Diaoyu Islands in China. According to the Japanese Defense Ministry, the Chinese...
CHINA
The Atlantic

The World Is Turning Back to Coal

Sign up for The Weekly Planet, Robinson Meyer’s newsletter about living through climate change, here. Happy July! The year is now more than halfway over, so I want to take a look at how a few big sources of carbon pollution are shaping up in 2022. To understand what’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

The Guardian

347K+
Followers
82K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy