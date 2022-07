Even in the middle of a historic drought, summer rains are on track for their third strong year in a row. The North American Monsoon is an annual surge in rainfall. This year … a strong start has already helped suppress a busy wildfire season in Arizona and New Mexico. Forecasts show that it will likely stay strong … with average amounts of rain in Colorado, Utah and Nevada, and above average totals in Arizona and New Mexico.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO