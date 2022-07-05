ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

One-Alarm Grass Fire On Twin Peaks Boulevard Near Christmas Tree Point Road

SFGate
 2 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The San Francisco Fire Department is currently battling a one-alarm, two-acre grass fire in the 1000 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard near Christmas Tree Point...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Crews Respond To Vegetation Fire Near Story Road

SAN JOSE (BCN) Firefighters responded to a vegetation fire near Story Road in San Jose on Wednesday morning, fire officials said. The fire was reported at 10:34 a.m. in the area of Story Road and Remillard Court. No injuries have been reported as a result of the blaze, and San...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Swimmer run over by boat in California's Tomales Bay in critical condition

A California swimmer is in critical condition after being run over by a boat in Tomales Bay, a narrow inlet in Marin County, on July 4, officials said. First responders arrived at the scene of the incident at 3:30 p.m. and administered CPR to the man, the California Highway Patrol's Golden Gate Division Air Operations said in a news update on Facebook. Firefighters "successfully regained pulses" on the swimmer and he was taken by helicopter to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where he was treated by a trauma team, CHP said. The boat's operator brought the injured swimmer back to shore, said Bret McTigue, a spokesperson for the Marin County Fire Department.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Large Tree Blocking Intersection In Hillsdale Neighborhood

SAN MATEO (BCN) No injuries were reported after a large tree fell and blocked an intersection in San Mateo's Hillsdale neighborhood on Monday morning. The tree came down near 36th Avenue and Edison Street, police said. "This large tree clearly wanted its independence and decided to break free across 36th...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Twin Peaks, CA
SFGate

Crash Blocking All Lanes Of Sb Highway 101

A collision involving multiple vehicles has blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive and left a lot of debris in lanes of the highway, CHP officials said.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash Reported On Sb Highway 17

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday morning on southbound state Highway 17 near Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz County. The solo-vehicle crash was reported at 7:09 a.m. on southbound Highway 17 near Vine Hill Road. The crash was still affecting southbound traffic as of 8 a.m....
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Christmas Tree#Bay City#Accident#Bcn Rrb#Twin Peaks Boulevard
SFGate

Police Arrest 2 Adults, 2 Juveniles In Robbery, Car Theft

PALO ALTO (BCN) Police arrested four people suspected in a strong-armed robbery at a grocery story Saturday night in Palo Alto. Police found the suspects -- two adults and two juveniles, all males -- in a stolen car not far from the store and within minutes of the crime, police said in a statement issued Wednesday by Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

Arrest made following armed robbery outside Bay Area Trader Joe’s

A teen and two minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of an armed robbery outside the Trader Joe’s store in Danville, police said. On Friday, Danville police were dispatched to Trader Joe’s, at 85 Railroad Ave. in Danville, around 4:36 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery, officials said. According to a Facebook post shared by the Danville Police Department, the victim said that he was held at gunpoint at the Trader Joe’s parking lot just as he was exiting his car. The report adds that two suspects seized the victim’s “personal property” and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle in which the third suspect waited.
SFGate

How Ann Getty built the look of American money in San Francisco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the dawn of a new decade and a new era—a day early in 1960—as J. Paul Getty marched through the Tudor labyrinth of Sutton Place. Twenty-three miles southwest of London, it had been built 440 years earlier by a courtier of Henry VIII. Just now, after Getty acquired it from the Duke of Sutherland, it had been rebooted as the nerve center of Getty’s worldwide petroleum empire, and his 72-room home. Telex machines clattered with reports of stock market gyrations on Wall Street and the flow of oil from Arabian deserts. Bustling about were members of Getty’s executive and domestic staffs, the latter headed by Francis Bullimore, his unimpeachable butler.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Seize Narcotics, Cash From Suspected Drug Dealers

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police at the San Francisco Police Southern Station arrested two suspected drug dealers on Friday and one on Saturday, netting narcotics and cash both times, police said Monday. On Friday, officers encountered and arrested two suspects near 7th and Minna streets south of Market Street. From the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
biogamergirl.com

Dark Obsessions Takes Readers on One Hell of a Ride

Dark Obsessions by Marie Sutro is now available. Read on. Flawed but formidable San Francisco Police Detective Kate Barnes is forced to confront an unimaginable evil in Dark Obsessions — the highly anticipated follow-up to Marie Sutro’s bestselling and award-winning debut, Dark Associations. Reeling from the trauma of her last case, San Francisco Police Detective Kate Barnes ventures outside Seattle into the rugged reaches of the Olympic Peninsula, hoping to heal the present by resolving the past. When the ravaged corpse of an unidentified teen is discovered, her search for personal peace takes a back seat to the quest for justice.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy