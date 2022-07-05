One-Alarm Grass Fire On Twin Peaks Boulevard Near Christmas Tree Point Road

A teen and two minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of an armed robbery outside the Trader Joe’s store in Danville, police said. On Friday, Danville police were dispatched to Trader Joe’s, at 85 Railroad Ave. in Danville, around 4:36 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery, officials said. According to a Facebook post shared by the Danville Police Department, the victim said that he was held at gunpoint at the Trader Joe’s parking lot just as he was exiting his car. The report adds that two suspects seized the victim’s “personal property” and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle in which the third suspect waited.

1 DAY AGO