San Francisco, CA

Update: Fire On Twin Peaks Blvd Has Been Contained, No Injuries

SFGate
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) The San Francisco Fire Department has contained a one-alarm, two-acre grass fire in the 1000 block of Twin Peaks Boulevard near Christmas Tree Point Road,...

www.sfgate.com

SFGate

Areas Of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara To Be Sprayed For Adult Mosquitoes

Santa Clara vector control crews are planning to spray insecticide next week in some Sunnyvale and Santa Clara neighborhoods, following the recent discovery of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes. Using truck-mounted foggers, the Santa Clara Vector Control District is set to treat the targeted areas on Monday, July 11. The treatment...
SANTA CLARA, CA
SFGate

Police investigate after 9-year-old dies in Bay Area pool

MOUNTAIN VIEW (BCN) A 9-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after he was found unresponsive in a Mountain View apartment complex pool, police said. The apparent drowning was reported by a caller about 4 p.m. in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way. While emergency crews were en route, dispatchers provided CPR instructions to the caller. Life-saving efforts were continued when crews arrived and the boy was taken to a hospital where he died, police said.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
SFGate

Crash Blocking All Lanes Of Sb Highway 101

A collision involving multiple vehicles has blocked all southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 in Marin County on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly after 6:30 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Seminary Drive and left a lot of debris in lanes of the highway, CHP officials said.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
SFGate

Police Arrest 2 Adults, 2 Juveniles In Robbery, Car Theft

PALO ALTO (BCN) Police arrested four people suspected in a strong-armed robbery at a grocery story Saturday night in Palo Alto. Police found the suspects -- two adults and two juveniles, all males -- in a stolen car not far from the store and within minutes of the crime, police said in a statement issued Wednesday by Palo Alto Police Department.
PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Man Stabbed To Death Monday Night

EAST PALO ALTO (BCN) Police said a man was stabbed to death late Monday in East Palo Alto. Officers responded to an 11:35 p.m. report of a stabbing victim in the 400 block of East O'Keefe Street. Upon arrival, officers found the victim and applied first aid before paramedics arrived, but the stabbing victim died at the scene.
EAST PALO ALTO, CA
SFGate

Police Say 4 Inside Coliseum Struck By Outside Gunfire After A's Game

Oakland police say four people inside RingCentral Coliseum were struck by outside celebratory Fourth of July gunfire on Monday night. Following the fireworks show after the Oakland A's game, officers were notified of a possible shooting victim inside the ballpark. During the investigation, officers located three fans struck by bullet fragments from what appears to be celebratory gunfire occurring throughout the city of Oakland.
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

The Daily 07-07-22 Mayor Breed picks Boudin recall backer Brooke Jenkins to replace him as SF DA

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 07: San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin looks on during an election-night event on June 07, 2022 in San Francisco, California. Voters in San Francisco recalled Boudin, who eliminated cash bail, vowed to hold police accountable and worked to reduce the number of people sent to prison. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Arrest made following armed robbery outside Bay Area Trader Joe’s

A teen and two minors were arrested Friday on suspicion of an armed robbery outside the Trader Joe’s store in Danville, police said. On Friday, Danville police were dispatched to Trader Joe’s, at 85 Railroad Ave. in Danville, around 4:36 p.m. to respond to a report of an armed robbery, officials said. According to a Facebook post shared by the Danville Police Department, the victim said that he was held at gunpoint at the Trader Joe’s parking lot just as he was exiting his car. The report adds that two suspects seized the victim’s “personal property” and fled the scene in a getaway vehicle in which the third suspect waited.
DANVILLE, CA
SFGate

How Ann Getty built the look of American money in San Francisco

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the dawn of a new decade and a new era—a day early in 1960—as J. Paul Getty marched through the Tudor labyrinth of Sutton Place. Twenty-three miles southwest of London, it had been built 440 years earlier by a courtier of Henry VIII. Just now, after Getty acquired it from the Duke of Sutherland, it had been rebooted as the nerve center of Getty’s worldwide petroleum empire, and his 72-room home. Telex machines clattered with reports of stock market gyrations on Wall Street and the flow of oil from Arabian deserts. Bustling about were members of Getty’s executive and domestic staffs, the latter headed by Francis Bullimore, his unimpeachable butler.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Police Seize Narcotics, Cash From Suspected Drug Dealers

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) Police at the San Francisco Police Southern Station arrested two suspected drug dealers on Friday and one on Saturday, netting narcotics and cash both times, police said Monday. On Friday, officers encountered and arrested two suspects near 7th and Minna streets south of Market Street. From the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

