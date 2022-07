Kentucky head coach John Calipari is spending the Fourth of July holiday weekend overseas scouting the FIBA U17 World Cup in Málaga, Spain. It's the first overseas scouting trip for Calipari, who is flanked by UK assistant Orlando Antigua. Since the NCAA began allowing college coaches to evaluate international events in 2017, former UK assistant Joel Justus had been previously assigned the task, making foreign trips to Spain, Brazil, Argentina, and Chile to scout previous FIBA events. Justus, who left for Arizona State in the spring of 2021, is now an assistant at NC State.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO