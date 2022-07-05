Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (United States Championship)

For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer. It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO