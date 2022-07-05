ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (United States Championship)

FOX Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheory will receive his rematch against Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship at The Biggest Event of the Summer. A burgeoning rivalry built out of showing off their muscles and squirting baby oil into each other’s eyes reached...

www.foxsports.com

stillrealtous.com

Details On The Backstage Reaction To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Holding A Meeting At Money In The Bank

The Money in the Bank premium live event took place from Las Vegas on Saturday night and before the show kicked off a meeting was held backstage. Fightful Select reports that Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H addressed talents during a meeting on Saturday afternoon which was said to have been received positively. It’s also being said that Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H are all well like and Stephanie seems to be outright adored.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE SummerSlam Card: New Title Match Revealed, More

Later this month, at the summer’s biggest event, Theory will get a rematch for the WWE United States Title. The second battle of Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank saw Theory lose the WWE United States Title to Bobby Lashley. Theory would ultimately triumph in the main contest and earn the Men’s MITB briefcase. Lashley was enjoying his championship victory until Theory interrupted him to start tonight’s RAW.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bobby Lashley
Bleacher Report

Better Brock Lesnar Opponents Instead of Roman Reigns After WWE SummerSlam 2022

There is no debate that outside of The Rock, Brock Lesnar has perpetually been the biggest opponent possible for Roman Reigns for seven straight years. That is because WWE doesn't bother to invest enough in anyone else to put them on the same level. Instead, the company keeps copying and pasting this match into oblivion, and apologists will perpetually make the argument that it is the best marquee match.
WWE
bjpenndotcom

UFC champion Israel Adesanya confirms plans to transition to pro wrestling: “I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE”

Israel Adesanya has confirmed that he’s interested in testing the waters in professional wrestling in the future. In the last couple of years we’ve seen Israel Adesanya heavily lean on his love of pro wrestling in a variety of ways. From open workout performances to actual walkouts and beyond, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has made it known that he’s been a fan of the business for many years – dating all the way back to the Attitude Era.
UFC
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On Length Of Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Contract

It seems like it was forever ago that Claudio Castagnoli road in on the white horse to wrestle (and defeat) Zack Sabre Jr. at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, followed by him taking part in the second-ever Blood & Guts match just days later on “AEW Dynamite.” And according to AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, it’s the type of stuff you can expect to see from Castagnoli in AEW for a long time.
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

In recent weeks it’s been made very clear that Wardlow had his sights set on the TNT Championship. This week’s episode of Dynamite kicked off with a TNT Championship match which saw Scorpio Sky defend the title against Wardlow in a street fight. Wardlow dominated the match early...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to focus on the fallout from Money in the Bank, and it sounds like fans can expect to see a SmackDown star make an appearance on the show. Fightful Select is reporting that as of this morning WWE Intercontinental Champion...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Theory Reveals When He’ll Cash In MITB, Title Match Set For WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley has been one of the top stars in WWE since he resigned with the company in 2018 and has built up quite the repertoire since then, including winning the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and most recently, the United States Championship fresh off his win at Money In The Bank last Saturday. Now, his opponent for Summerslam has been revealed,
WWE
Bleacher Report

Slow Down the Theory Rocket Ship; Liv Morgan Is Here to Stay; More WWE Raw Takes

Just two days after WWE Money in the Bank, Monday Night Raw was already looking forward to SummerSlam in its July 4 edition. Theory shockingly won the Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night he lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. He addressed both incidents on Raw by challenging The All Mighty to a rematch at SummerSlam and promising to cash in that night.
WWE
PWMania

Possible Reasons for WWE NXT Superstar Being Re-Packaged with New Gimmick

WWE NXT 2.0 Superstar A-Kid has been re-packaged. On Tuesday night’s NXT Great American Bash special, a new vignette for the NXT Superstar Axiom aired. A-Kid, a former NXT UK Heritage Cup champion, has adopted this gimmick. Axiom highlighted in his latest vignette that he was an exceptionally clever...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To WWE Legend During Raw Match

It’s no secret in the wrestling business that Rey Mysterio was close friends with Eddie Guerrero before his passing in 2005, both onscreen and offscreen. Mysterio once again reaffirmed this after he paid tribute to the late legend during tonight’s episode of “Raw”. During the show,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Huge Name Added To Madison Square Garden WWE Raw

For those anticipating the return of the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, it seems you won’t have to wait much longer. It was confirmed by “PWInsider” earlier today that “The Tribal Chief” of The Bloodline will be making his return to WWE at the July 25 episode of “Monday Night Raw” from Madison Square Garden. This will be the first live appearance by Reigns since the June 17 episode of “SmackDown” where he successfully defended his title against Riddle and was then confronted by a returning Brock Lesnar, setting the stage for their Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam. Seeing as this is the go-home episode of “Raw” right before SummerSlam on July 30, it’s not much of a surprise that Reigns is showing up at the world’s most famous arena to hype the premium live event later in the week.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From The Roster

In recent months All Elite Wrestling has been parting ways with talents as the company has let several contracts expire, and it looks like Colt Cabana was almost cut. Fightful Select reports that as far back as March there was talk among talent that there was an internal uproar over the idea of AEW not renewing Colt Cabana’s contract. Many people on the roster assumed that Cabana’s deal not being renewed was due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Reveals Brutal Shot He Took Was Not Planned

Mick Foley had one “nasty” experience at WCW Spring Stampede 1994. On the latest episode of “Foley Is Pod,” the Hardcore Legend joined co-host Conrad Thompson in the first watch-along of Foley’s podcasting career, which happened to be a tag team street fight featuring Foley and Maxx Payne (aka Man Mountain Rock in WWE) against the Nasty Boys. The fight was intense, and Foley, using his Cactus Jack persona, had to call an audible when a table collapsed under the combined weight of him and Jerry Sags. Foley went for an “old reliable” spot called the Nestea Plunge, which is just a flatback bump to the outside, but this one was off the side of the stage.
WWE

