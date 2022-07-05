ARR vs funded status: North Carolina’s rock and a hard place

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is considering requiring publicly traded U.S. companies to disclose the climate-related risks they face. Republican state officials, emboldened by a recent Supreme Court ruling, are already threatening to sue, claiming regulators don’t have the authority. While the debate heats up, what’s surprisingly missing is a discussion about whether disclosures actually influence corporate behavior. An underlying premise of financial disclosures is that what gets measured is more likely to be managed. But do corporations that disclose climate change information actually reduce their carbon footprints? I’m a professor of economics and public policy, and my research shows that while...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO