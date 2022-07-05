ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Recruiting: Edna Karr EDGE Jonathan Bax switches commitment to TCU

Cover picture for the articleEdna Karr standout edge rusher Jonathan Bax switched his pledge Monday from Southern Miss to TCU. The 6-foot-3, 230 pounder committed to Southern Miss on June 11th over offers from Baylor, Nebraska,...

