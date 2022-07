OAKLAND (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died early Monday in a collision on Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. just west of the Lake Park Avenue overcrossing, where a Dodge pickup head east on the freeway approached a motorcycle that had stopped in the second lane from the left without its lights on, according to CHP Officer David Arias.

