Atlanta, GA

Georgia leaders going all in to attract new federal health agency

By Maria Saporta
saportareport.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeorgia leaders have united in a quest to land the headquarters of a new federal health-related agency — an effort that would solidify the state’s role as the epicenter for global health. The administration of President Joe Biden already has allocated $1 billion for the new Advanced...

saportareport.com

accesswdun.com

Georgia officials work hard to prevent brownouts and blackouts

With record-breaking heat already settling in, Georgia energy officials are touting how they work to ensure the state's power grid can deal with the strain. "We've got a very good track record," said Tim Echols, Vice-Chair of the Georgia Public Service Commission. "The Southern Company who own the systems in Georgia, Alabama, [and] Mississippi have not shed any load since 1976, meaning they haven't had these rolling brownouts since 1976. That's not the case for state by California and others."
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

New divisive concepts law has some Georgia teachers concerned

ATLANTA — A new law listing out topics Georgia teachers can’t talk about in school have many worried about its ramifications. When teachers return to school, they won’t be able to talk about nine so-called “divisive concepts” surrounding discussions of race, including that students shouldn’t feel guilty because of their race and that the United States is inherently racist.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor credits God for 'striking down Satanic Guidestones'

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. - Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Kandiss Taylor reacted to what law enforcement are calling an explosion at the Georgia Guidestones, which Taylor promised to "rid" the state of during her campaign. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said an explosion damaged a controversial Georgia landmark on Wednesday. The...
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
saportareport.com

True Colors and Ballethnic receiving major grants as part of South Arts initiative

Two Atlanta arts organizations each will receive a $300,000 over three years through a partnership between the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta and South Arts as well as other partners. Atlanta-based Ballethnic and True Colors Theatre Co. will receive the funding as part of the initial Southern Cultural Treasures cohort,...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

How Georgia’s July Fourth travel deaths compare to last year’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia traffic deaths more than doubled during this July Fourth holiday travel period compared to last year. That could be because it was longer this year, plus more people were on the roads. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says 20 people were killed across the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Georgia slabs called satanic by some torn down after bombing

ATLANTA (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians criticized as satanic and others dubbed “America’s Stonehenge” was demolished Wednesday after a predawn bombing turned one of its four granite panels into rubble. The Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton was damaged by an explosive device, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said, and later knocked down “for safety reasons,” leaving a pile of rubble in a picture that investigators published. Surveillance footage showed a sharp explosion blowing one panel to rubble just after 4 a.m. Investigators also released video of a silver sedan leaving the monument. After prior vandalism, video cameras connected to the county’s emergency dispatch center were stationed at the site, said Elbert Granite Association Executive Vice President Chris Kubas.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Roe v. Wade overturned: Protestors occupy state buildings in Atlanta

ATLANTA - At least two groups of activists who support abortion access plan to camp out Monday night in Downtown Atlanta. The sounds of chants and car horns echoed around the area of the capitol on the July 4 holiday. "All of us deserve our independence and that includes from...
ATLANTA, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Conyers: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Conyers, Georgia

Conyers, an Atlanta suburb, is the county seat and only city of Rockdale County, Georgia. It is located 24 miles east from downtown Atlanta, and is part of the Atlanta Metropolitan Area. Conyers now includes the former separate town Milstead. There are many attractions to visit, such as Lewis Vaughn...
CONYERS, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Georgia Shoe Manufacturer Announces $20 Million Expansion

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Georgia footwear manufacturer plans to expand...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

This is how much money you need to make to be happy living in Georgia, survey finds

ATLANTA - If you want to know how much money you need to make to be happy living in Georgia, the simple answer is "a lot." A survey from Purdue University and GoBankingRates.com found that you need an annual salary of $93,240 to be happy in Georgia. The survey also found that people need to be making between $53,280 and $66,660 annually for their emotional well-being.
ATLANTA, GA

