No. 2 overall draft pick Chet Holmgren agreed to his rookie contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday. The terms of the deal were not disclosed by the team, but the NBA’s rookie scale structures it so that first-round picks are signed to four-year deals, which include two guaranteed years. Then, the salaries are determined in large part due to where the player is drafted.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO