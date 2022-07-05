Wimbledon order of play: Day 9 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Ons Jabeur

Britain’s Cameron Norrie faces David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals as Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur also highlight the action today at the All England Club.

Norrie has a golden opportunity to reach the semi-finals of his home grand slam after impressively beating Tommy Paul in straight sets to become only the fifth British man to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final in the open era.

He now faces the 31-year-old Goffin, once a top-10 player, who has unexpectedly reached the last eight on his first Wimbledon appearance since 2019. The Belgian beat Frances Tiafoe in the previous round in the longest match of the tournament so far.

Elsewhere, Djokovic continues his title defence against the exciting 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner and Jabeur, now the favourite for the women’s title, faces Marie Bouzkova.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the quarter-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day eight

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner

2. Marie Bouzkova v Ons Jabeur

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Tatjana Maria v Jule Niemeier

2. David Goffin v Cameron Norrie

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez v Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

2. James Blake / Daniel Nestor v Tommy Haas / Mark Philippoussis

Not Before: 2:00pm

3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jonny O’Mara / Alicia Barnett

4. Todd Woodbridge / Cara Black v Thomas Johansson / Mary Joe Fernandez

NO.3 COURT - 12:00PM

1. Casey Dellacqua / Alicia Molik v Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson Not Before: 1:30pm

2. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko

3. Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies v Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Gabriel Debru v Aidan Kim

Not Before: 1:30pm

2. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v Denis Kudla / Jack Sock

3. Nenad Zimonjic / Marion Bartoli v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

4. Robert Farah / Jelena Ostapenko v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

COURT 18 - 12:00PM

1. Mansour Bahrami / Conchita Martinez v Thomas Enqvist / Rennae Stubbs

2. Vania King / Yaroslava Shvedova v Anna-Lena Groenefeld / Karolina Sprem

3. Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller v Jonathan Marray / Frederik Nielsen

4. Arnaud Clement / Michael Llodra v Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse