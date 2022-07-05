ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Wimbledon order of play: Day 9 schedule including Novak Djokovic, Cameron Norrie and Ons Jabeur

By Jamie Braidwood
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03FS7v_0gUwFW6E00

Britain’s Cameron Norrie faces David Goffin in the Wimbledon quarter-finals as Novak Djokovic and Ons Jabeur also highlight the action today at the All England Club.

Norrie has a golden opportunity to reach the semi-finals of his home grand slam after impressively beating Tommy Paul in straight sets to become only the fifth British man to reach a Wimbledon quarter-final in the open era.

He now faces the 31-year-old Goffin, once a top-10 player, who has unexpectedly reached the last eight on his first Wimbledon appearance since 2019. The Belgian beat Frances Tiafoe in the previous round in the longest match of the tournament so far.

BLOG: Follow live coverage of Wimbledon

Elsewhere, Djokovic continues his title defence against the exciting 20-year-old Italian Jannik Sinner and Jabeur, now the favourite for the women’s title, faces Marie Bouzkova.

How can I watch Wimbledon on TV and is there a live stream?

The BBC will once again be providing full coverage of Wimbledon, in what is Sue Barker’s final year of presenting the Championships. Coverage from the quarter-final stage will begin on BBC Two at 12:30pm BST, with BBC One then starting from 1:45pm. The action will also be available to watch on the BBC iPlayer while the BBC Sport website will be showing action from around the grounds. Today at Wimbledon presented by Clare Balding will round up the best of the action each night at 8:00pm on BBC Two.

Wimbledon full order of play for day eight

CENTRE COURT - 1:30PM

1. Novak Djokovic v Jannik Sinner

2. Marie Bouzkova v Ons Jabeur

NO.1 COURT - 1:00PM

1. Tatjana Maria v Jule Niemeier

2. David Goffin v Cameron Norrie

NO.2 COURT - 11:00AM

1. Nicole Melichar-Martinez / Ellen Perez v Barbora Krejcikova / Katerina Siniakova

2. James Blake / Daniel Nestor v Tommy Haas / Mark Philippoussis

Not Before: 2:00pm

3. Matthew Ebden / Samantha Stosur v Jonny O’Mara / Alicia Barnett

4. Todd Woodbridge / Cara Black v Thomas Johansson / Mary Joe Fernandez

NO.3 COURT - 12:00PM

1. Casey Dellacqua / Alicia Molik v Daniela Hantuchova / Laura Robson Not Before: 1:30pm

2. Shuko Aoyama / Hao-Ching Chan v Lyudmyla Kichenok / Jelena Ostapenko

3. Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies v Nikola Mektic / Mate Pavic

COURT 12 - 11:00AM

1. Gabriel Debru v Aidan Kim

Not Before: 1:30pm

2. Juan Sebastian Cabal / Robert Farah v Denis Kudla / Jack Sock

3. Nenad Zimonjic / Marion Bartoli v Mark Woodforde / Iva Majoli

4. Robert Farah / Jelena Ostapenko v Neal Skupski / Desirae Krawczyk

COURT 18 - 12:00PM

1. Mansour Bahrami / Conchita Martinez v Thomas Enqvist / Rennae Stubbs

2. Vania King / Yaroslava Shvedova v Anna-Lena Groenefeld / Karolina Sprem

3. Jurgen Melzer / Gilles Muller v Jonathan Marray / Frederik Nielsen

4. Arnaud Clement / Michael Llodra v Marcos Baghdatis / Xavier Malisse

ClutchPoints

Novak Djokovic gets truth bomb from John McEnroe over poor start vs. Jack Sinner at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is currently in the middle of a tough match against Italian youngster Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals round of the 2022 Wimbledon men’s singles tournament. In fact, he has dropped the first two sets of this showdown with the 20-year-old Sinner, who is definitely exceeding expectations in this contest. At the same time, there are many tennis fans and observers out there who are being left bewildered by the surprising way Djokovic is being handled by Jannik.
TENNIS
Ajla Tomljanovic says she did not experience domestic violence with Nick Kyrgios

Ajla Tomljanovic has revealed she did not experience domestic violence with her ex-boyfriend Nick Kyrgios.The Croatian-born Australian’s relationship with Kyrgios is said to have ended in 2018.Kyrgios, who on Wednesday reached the Wimbledon semi-finals, has been summoned to appear in a Canberra court back home in Australia next month amid allegations of common assault against his ex-partner Chiara Passari.Tomljanovic was asked about the allegations in a press conference on Wednesday after she lost her quarter-final match against Elena Rybakina.At first, the 29-year-old told reporters that she had not heard about the assault allegations.She then said: “It’s been a while since...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clare Balding
Person
Tommy Paul
Person
Novak Djokovic
Rafael Nadal rejected family’s pleas to quit Taylor Fritz match due to injury

Rafael Nadal rejected pleas from his father and sister to retire from his Wimbledon quarter-final against Taylor Fritz after suffering from abdominal pain. The 36-year-old, who played on to claim a stunning victory in over four hours, said he does not know if he will be fit enough to play against Nick Kyrgios in the semi-finals on Friday. “I can’t give you a clear answer,” he said.
TENNIS
Daily Mail

Wimbledon chiefs deny 2004 champion Maria Sharapova was snubbed from Centre Court centenary celebrations because of her nationality... with players from Russia and Belarus banned because of the war with Ukraine

Wimbledon chiefs have denied Maria Sharapova was left out of their Centre Court centenary celebrations because she is Russian — insisting not all one-time champions were included. Sharapova was a notable absentee from Sunday’s parade of champions, which included 26 former winners, 12 of whom had just one Wimbledon...
TENNIS
Wimbledon order of play: Women’s semi-final schedule including Ons Jabeur and Simona Halep

The women’s semi-finals get underway on Thursday at Wimbledon. Ons Jabeur, the No 2 seed, will open the action on Centre Court against her good friend Tatjana Maria. Both players have reached a grand slam semi-final for the first time in their careers, but it is Jabeur that will be the clear favourite. LIVE! Follow the Day 11 action with our live blogThe Tunisian has dropped just one set so far in the tournament, against Marie Bouzkova in the previous round, and quickly made amends in a roaring comeback, winning 3-6 6-1 6-1. In the second semi-final, Simona Halep will...
TENNIS
#Yaroslava Shvedova#The All England Club#British#Belgian#Wimbledon Elsewhere#Italian#Bst#The Bbc Iplayer#Bbc Sport
Ons Jabeur vs Tatjana Maria start time: How to watch Wimbledon semi-final online and on TV today

Tatjana Maria will look to continue her extraordinary run at Wimbledon as she faces her good friend and world No 2 Ons Jabeur in the semi-finals today.Maria returned to Wimbledon for the first time since 2019 after giving birth to her second child but the 34-year-old has gone on to reach a grand slam semi-final for the first time.LIVE! Follow the Day 11 action with our live blogShe defeated top seeds Maria Sakkari and Jelana Ostapenko before seeing off her compatriot Jule Niemeier to set up a clash with her “barbeque buddy” Jabeur on Centre Court.Jabeur, who is close with...
TENNIS
Los Angeles Times

Novak Djokovic overcomes two-set deficit to advance to Wimbledon semifinals

WIMBLEDON, England — Serbia’s Novak Djokovic spotted 10th-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy a two-sets-to-none lead at Wimbledon on Tuesday, then worked his way all the way back to pull away and win 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2. The victory on Centre Court gave Djokovic his 11th semifinal berth at Wimbledon and his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament.
TENNIS
Russian-born Elena Rybakina powers past Simona Halep to reach Wimbledon final

Russian-born Elena Rybakina stunned former champion Simona Halep in straight sets to reach a maiden Wimbledon final.The 23-year-old’s relentless display of powerful hitting proved too much for 2019 winner Halep as a 6-3 6-3 victory booked a Saturday showdown with third seed Ons Jabeur.Rybakina, who was born in Moscow and still lives there, dodged Wimbledon’s ban on Russian players having switched to represent Kazakhstan four years ago.That decision, taken in order to receive more funding, has paid dividends for both parties as the world number 23 became the first Kazakh player to reach a grand slam final.Halep had blitzed her way...
TENNIS
Ons Jabeur reaches Wimbledon final by ending close friend Tatjana Maria’s run

Ons Jabeur ended the magical Wimbledon run of good friend Tatjana Maria and moved one victory away from creating her own fairytale story at the All England Club.Jabeur edged an entertaining Centre Court encounter 6-2 3-6 6-1 to remain on course to be the first woman from an Arab country and the continent of Africa to win a grand slam.The third seed proved too good for Maria in the end but the mum-of-two went down fighting after bringing her remarkable 35th appearance at a major to its conclusion in the semi-final stage.Ons the way to a first Grand Slam final...
TENNIS
Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives...
SOCCER
Wimbledon day 11: Women’s last-four guarantees at least one first-time finalist

Three women are looking to reach their first grand slam final on day 11 at Wimbledon.Third seed Ons Jabeur and mum-of-two Tatjana Maria open up women’s semi-final day on Centre Court in a battle between the “barbeque buddies”, with both making debut appearances in the last four of a grand slam.Fellow semi-final debutant Elena Rybakina, who was born in Moscow but is representing Kazakhstan, will then take on 2019 Wimbledon champion Simona Halep, who is on a 12-match winning streak at the All England Club.Here, the PA news agency looks ahead to Thursday’s action at Wimbledon.Order of PlayJabeur v MariaHalep...
TENNIS
