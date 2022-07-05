Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Rowan County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kiddville Road in Montgomery County is partially closed between mile markers seven and nine. Emergency management says the rain washed away the asphalt. Emergency Management Director Greg Beam says this flash flood event is one of the worst he’s seen. No one was hurt,...
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A fire at a mobile home killed a woman in Rowan County, according to Morehead 911. The fire happened around 12:53 a.m. Monday at Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60 West. Dispatch says Morehead firefighters were on scene about 5 minutes after dispatched. The...
One dead in officer-involved shooting in eastern Ky. One dead in officer-involved shooting in eastern Ky. Opioid ruling impact ripples across W.Va. The first of three funerals for the officers killed in the line of duty last week in Floyd County was held Tuesday.
A man out of Johnson County is now dead following a lawn-mower accident that happened on Monday evening. First-Responders with W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue say they were called to a home in the Stambaugh Community at close to 6:00 PM. Upon their arrival, they discovered a man who had overturned his...
The second of three eastern Kentucky law enforcement officials killed in the line of duty was laid to rest on Wednesday. Prestonsburg Police Captain Ralph Frasure was killed in a shootout with a suspect in the city of Allen. Family and friends remembered Frasure as a jokester, mentor and dedicated...
STAMBAUGH, Ky. (WYMT) - A Johnson County man is dead after a lawnmower accident Monday evening. Officials from W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue said they were called to a home in the Stambaugh community around 6:00 p.m. When they got there, they found that a man had apparently lost control of his...
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - One person is dead after a fire in Rowan County. It happened early Monday morning at the Shiloh Mobile Home Park on US 60, about a mile west of Morehead. When firefighters arrived, the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Inside the home, crews found...
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday evening in a riding mowing accident in the Stambaugh area, according to the W.R. Castle Fire-Rescue. The incident was reported around 6 p.m. Monday. Firefighters say the victim lost control of a zero-turn mower and went over an embankment. W.R. Castle...
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond restaurant was damaged by fire late Monday night. The fire department says they were called to the Golden Corral on Amberly Way around 11:45 p.m. for a report of a fire. The first units on the scene reported seeing smoke coming from the roof and a small amount of flames.
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WCHS) — The sheriff in Martin County, Kentucky, said officers shot and killed a suspect Monday night who was firing at officers. Sheriff John Kirk said dispatchers reported they had received a call about 11 p.m. about shots being fired on Sandlick Road in Debord. When...
A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly […]
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Storms brought strong winds through Lexington earlier Wednesday, leaving behind damage across town. There was some damage near Transylvania University, where two giant trees were uprooted and are now resting on top of nearby homes. “I was just up on the third floor and my buddy...
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man thinks someone shot at him as he was heading home on Friday. Scott Thompson said he was traveling on Highway 62 just outside Cynthiana, heading toward Bracken County around 4:00 p.m. Friday. “I went past this truck, and just before I went past...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Only a few days into July and scam reports are plaguing Kentuckians, again. Kentucky sheriff’s offices, police departments, postal workers, and government officials have all issued separate warnings about trending scams over the last few weeks. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is now...
LEWIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Cincinnati woman is dead after a crash in Lewis Township Saturday evening. Ohio State Highway Patrol's Georgetown Post said a 64-year-old Lillian M. Ferrante was riding a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on U.S. 52 at around 6:30 p.m. when she struck a 1977 international truck from behind.
Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy William Petry is remembered as a hero and public servant. A funeral service was held Tuesday for Petry, one of three officers who was killed in a gunbattle with a suspect last week. Family, friends and law enforcement officers from across the region filled the...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Severe thunderstorms in Kentucky are creating issues in Lexington and the surrounding area Tuesday. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Bourbon, Clark, Fayette Jessamine, and Madison counties until 5: 30 p.m. According to FOX 56’s Chief Meteorologist Chris Johnson, winds between 60- 70 mph will be possible with the storm.
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A solemn week continues for a Kentucky community as four heroes prepare for the journey to their final resting place. Deputy William Petry, police Captain Ralph Frasure, Officer Jacob Chaffins and K-9 Drago were killed on June 30 in an ambush. Tuesday morning, WKYT covered...
Comments / 0