Fatal Mobile Home Fire in Rowan County

A Huntington woman was arrested for child abuse after she videotaped herself kicking a minor and causing bruises. According to the criminal complaint, Staci Lynn Burgy, 28, of Cabell County, was at a Huntington residence when someone filmed her saying “This is ‘Jackass.’ This is kick a kid.” She then allegedly jumps into the air and kicked the child in the side, also known as a dropkick.

20 HOURS AGO