Update: Lower Valley shooting leaves a teenage boy dead

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department continues to investigate a shooting that took place Monday night in the Lower Valley.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., Mission Valley Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Franklin Loop, in reference to a shooting.

Officials say one victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threating injuries, and preliminary information describe the victim as a 15-year-old male who was inside the residence. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

According to authorities, the victim was inside a bedroom with other juveniles, when he was shot. The other involved juveniles, now identified as two males, 16 and 15-years old, fled the scene prior to officers arriving.

EPPD’s Crimes Against Persons unit is now investigating the shooting, an no other information is available at this time.

Look for updates as soon as law enforcement officials release more information.

