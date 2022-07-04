ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

East Belfast shooting: Masked men fire shots inside property

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere has been a shooting at a property in Montrose Street in east Belfast, police have said....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Jayland Walker: Ohio police release video of deadly suspect chase

US police have released video of a chase in Akron, Ohio, which ended in a black man being shot dead, hit more than 60 times by pursuing officers. Police say they believe Jayland Walker, 25, opened fire first and officers feared for their lives during the night-time traffic stop on 27 June.
AKRON, OH
BBC

Dea-John Reid: CCTV shows boy, 14, 'hunted down' before killing

The mother of a black teenage boy who was stabbed to death says she did not get justice when his killer was convicted of manslaughter and not murder. Dea-John Reid, 14, died in Kingstanding, Birmingham, in May 2021. CCTV played during the trial in March shows him being chased by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Zara Aleena died from head and neck injuries, coroner hears

A woman who was killed as she returned home from a night out died from head and neck injuries, a coroner has heard. Zara Aleena, 35, was walking in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, 10 minutes from her home, when she was attacked in the early hours on 26 June. Jordan McSweeney,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Boy, 14, stabbed to death as mother knifed in ‘ferocious’ attack

A 14-year-old boy has been stabbed to death and his mother hospitalised with knife injuries after a “ferocious” attack in Manchester, police have said. Greater Manchester Police has launched a murder probe after reports of an attack at an address on Bednal Avenue, in the Miles Platting area, at about 9:30pm on Thursday.The teenager was treated at the scene by the emergency services before being taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died around an hour later, police said.The boy’s mother - a woman in her 40s - was also treated at the scene for stab before being taken to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Bst#Montrose Walk
The US Sun

Shocking new details emerge about ‘monstrous’ Highland Park parade shooter after six killed & 24 hurt

NEW information has emerged about the gunman who opened fire at a Fourth of July parade on Monday morning, killing six people and injuring several others. Witnesses at the parade shared chilling details about the incident in Highland Park and suspected shooter Robert "Bobby" E Crimo III, who was taken into custody after an officer noted him driving.
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Rapist targeted 13-year-old girls at parties in Dundee

A teenage rapist who arrived late at house parties to target young girls who had been drinking has been locked up for five years. Jordan Pearson, who was 17 at the time, was found guilty of raping two 13-year-old girls in Dundee in 2019. He was also found guilty of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Neighbours blockade their street with wheelie bins to stop hospital workers from parking outside their homes

Furious neighbours have blockaded their street with wheelie bins in a protest to stop hospital workers and patients from parking outside their homes. Residents living on Alderton Road in Sherwood, Nottingham, have taken matters into their own hands by putting green bins in the road to stop motorists from parking on either side of the road, on yellow lines and across driveways.
ADVOCACY
BBC

Jack Lis: Pair jailed for Caerphilly dog attack death

A man and a woman have been jailed after a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by a dog near where he lived. Jack Lis died following the attack at a house in Caerphilly on 8 November 2021. Brandon Hayden, 19, from Penyrheol, Caerphilly, was jailed for four-and-a-half years at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chicago shooting: Parents of two-year-old boy among victims

The mother and the father of a two-year-old boy found wandering alone were among the seven victims of a mass shooting near Chicago. Irina McCarthy, 35, and Kevin McCarthy, 37, were shot dead after a gunman on a rooftop opened fire on spectators at a 4 July parade in Highland Park.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

CCTV shows the brutal reality of homelessness crisis as family with young children break into Airbnb to get a few hours of reprieve from the streets and have a bath and rest

Families struggling with homelessness have resorted to breaking into holiday houses to take baths and catch up on sleep as spiralling rent and lack of housing forces them to take extreme measures. Recent CCTV video showed a young family breaking into an Airbnb property near Perth on June 20 with...
HOMELESS
BBC

Dylan Holliday murder accused used knife 'to keep aggressor at bay'

A teenager accused of murdering a 16-year-old used the knife "to keep an aggressor at bay", a court has heard. Dylan Holliday suffered 13 knife wounds during the attack in Wellingborough in Northamptonshire on 5 August 2021. Benjamin Aina QC, who represents the boy the court has heard stabbed Dylan,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Trainee pilot from Suffolk died after mosquito bite, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection that spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, died five days after she was bitten while in Antwerp, Belgium last July. Suffolk's senior coroner Nigel...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Simon Dobbin: Seventh man arrested in football fan murder probe

A seventh person has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a football fan who died five years after he was attacked. Cambridge United supporter Simon Dobbin, from Mildenhall in Suffolk, was assaulted after the match at Southend United in March 2015 and left with permanent brain damage. He...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Highland Park shooting: Man arrested after 4 July mass shooting

US police have arrested a suspect after six people were killed in a shooting attack on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois. Robert E Crimo III, 22, was detained after a brief chase, police said. The gunman climbed on to a roof, shooting randomly at spectators using a...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy