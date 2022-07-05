ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Machine Monitoring System Adds ‘Hands-Free’ Downtime Analysis

By Matthew Naitove
Cover picture for the articleDatanomix of Nashua, N.H. (datanomix.io), has added a new feature, Automated Downtime Insights, to its “hands-free” machine-monitoring program. This capability delivers automated analysis (such as Pareto charts) of the frequency of different types of stoppages—loading/unloading of parts, dimensional checks, tool changes, routine maintenance or unscheduled downtime—all without requiring any operator input...

Gadget Flow

FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone is built for aerial imaging, mapping and inspections, and more

Meet your commercial and industrial needs with the FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone. Offering a 60-minute flight time, it’s perfect for drone mapping and inspections, aerial imaging, surveillance, monitoring, and more. Furthermore, this fixed-wing drone only requires 5 minutes to set up and can take off and land vertically. Additionally, you can equip it with a range of sensors, and it can accommodate multiple payloads at once for fewer flights. This FIXAR drone also allows for third-party sensors like night vision cameras, hyperspectral sensors, LiDAR scanners, and more. Moreover, it offers a high payload capacity of 4.4 lbs, which allows for a combination of RGB and multispectral camera use. This guarantees accuracy and precision. Finally, it includes a BlackBox module to record complete and detailed information on onboard flight activities.
ELECTRONICS
TechSpot

FedEx will close all data centers and transition to the cloud within two years

What just happened? FedEx is going all in on cloud computing, a move that will save the Memphis, Tennessee-based transportation company an estimated $400 million annually. During FedEx's recent investor day, CIO Robert Carter said they've been working across this decade to streamline and simplify their technology and systems by moving to the cloud and eliminating monolithic applications.
MEMPHIS, TN
Phys.org

Automated hiring systems could be making the worker shortage worse

There's a worker shortage in the United States. As the country recovers from the pandemic, companies are trying to bring their employees back into the workplace but are finding that many of those employees are quitting—a so-called "Great Resignation." There are many factors behind this worker shortage, but Noelle...
TECHNOLOGY
insideedition.com

Mixed-Reality Technology Offers Medical Students Way to Gain Experience by Working on Holographs

In what it claims will be a world-first, Cambridge University is aiming to start using holographic patients in medical training for its students in 2023. "What simulation allows us to do is to have our students fail in a safe environment and to feel safe to fail. Of course, that's not something we want to do with real patients,” Jonathan Martin, co-lead for Simulation at Cambridge University Hospitals, told APTN.
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Future AI Unveils Sallie, Software that Thinks, Learns, and Evolves Like a Person

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 7, 2022-- Future AI, an artificial general intelligence (AGI) company developing “Technologies that Think,” today launched Sallie, its prototype software and artificial entity that learns in real-time with vision, hearing, speaking, and mobility, giving it the ability to draw conclusions, a critical facet of genuine thinking and a necessary component to ushering in AGI, the most exciting project on the planet. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005130/en/ Sallie sensory pods include mobility, speech, hearing, and vision and are available in a variety of colors. (Photo: Business Wire)
COMPUTERS
freightwaves.com

Connecting a siloed industry and creating a greener supply chain

The conventional tools and practices used by shippers often leave them stuck in the day-to-day transactional way of contracting on a load-by-load basis, unable to connect outside their silos, and without the tools to properly engage in long-term planning to manage through market volatility. Today, many in the trucking and logistics industry — shippers foremost among them — are looking to improve reliability, reduce costs, and decrease their carbon footprint to deliver against rising customer expectations.
INDUSTRY
Naheed Ali, MD, PhD

The Outlook of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Healthcare

Artificial Intelligence has conquered many industries in today’s technological era. It’s quite similar in the healthcare sector as well. AI has made a huge impact on patient experience, how the pharmaceutical world operates, and how clinicians confront long-term illness. Let’s take a look at how AI is impacting the healthcare industry.
pymnts

Fourth of July Cookouts Get Automated Assist From Robots

The days of major national events causing backlogs in commercial foodservice establishments and absolute messes in consumers’ home kitchens may soon be behind us. As new robotic solutions emerge to automate food preparation and production, turning out large quantities of delectable treats for big parties may not be the gargantuan task it once was.
ELECTRONICS
cryptopotato.com

Polygon to Enable Web3 Functionality in Smartphones With Nothing Collaboration

After Solana, Polygon is gearing up to bring Web3 to a broader audience. Polygon has announced a partnership with Nothing, the creator of Phone (1). The Ethereum scaling protocol’s tech will be integrated into Nothing’s first smartphone. While Polygon won’t be manufacturing its own smartphone, the partnership aims to bring crypto and NFTs to a larger audience by enabling access to Web3 functionality to such users.
VIDEO GAMES
Benzinga

springbig Enters Into An Exclusive Partnership With Subscription-Based Service Kind+

Springbig SBIG SBIGW, a leading provider of SaaS-based marketing solutions, consumer mobile app experiences, and omnichannel loyalty programs to the cannabis industry, entered into an exclusive partnership with Kind+, a scalable platform to power subscriptions and recurring orders for cannabis end consumers. This exclusive partnership offers a multi-faceted platform that...
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

These coding languages will land you the best-paying jobs

Stack Overflow has published an in-depth study that details the latest trends in programming, including the most popular and highest-paying coding platforms. In its May 2022 survey, over 70,000 developers gave an insight into the world of programming languages, which reveals some interesting tidbits. As reported by TechRadar, Stack Overflow...
COMPUTERS
TechCrunch

IBM acquires Databand to bolster its data observability stack

Databand employees will join IBM’s data and AI division, with the purchase expected to close on July 27. In a statement, IBM general manager for data and AI Daniel Hernandez said that folding Databand into IBM’s broader portfolio would help the latter’s customers better identify and fix data issues including errors, pipeline failures and poor quality. The plan is to expand Databand’s observability capabilities for integrations across open source and commercial tools, while allowing customers to have “full flexibility” in running Databand either as a service or a self-hosted subscription.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SMARTMEDIA TECHNOLOGIES ANNOUNCES IT WILL BE JOINING THE AMAZON ADVERTISING PARTNER NETWORK

The Colorado-based company joins Amazon's new global community of agencies and tool providers. ASPEN, Colo., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartMedia Technologies (SMT), the Enterprise Web3 platform the future is being built on,has been accepted to the Amazon Advertising Partnership Network, a new global community of agencies and tool providers that can help advertisers achieve their business goals through Amazon Advertising products.
TECHNOLOGY
makeuseof.com

How to Explore Datasets in Go

To analyze a dataset, you first need to understand the data. Sometimes, you might have no forehand knowledge of a dataset, preventing you from getting the most out of it. As a data analyst, you can use Exploratory data analysis (EDA) to gain knowledge of your dataset before in-depth analysis.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
HackerNoon

Digital Workspaces: Hacking the Future of Work

Companies are developing online workspaces to better reflect the convenience and personality of an office environment. Each digital building has a real-world street address owned in the form of an NFT. Rooms have voice, video, and text chats to allow seamless communication regardless of what each person is comfortable with. Rooms can be shared or individual, and privacy is important with employees knocking on closed doors before being allowed to enter. Overall, digital workspaces create a single space to create and communicate that connects employees both online and in-person.
TECHNOLOGY

