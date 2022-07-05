Machine Monitoring System Adds ‘Hands-Free’ Downtime Analysis

Meet your commercial and industrial needs with the FIXAR 007 fixed-wing drone. Offering a 60-minute flight time, it’s perfect for drone mapping and inspections, aerial imaging, surveillance, monitoring, and more. Furthermore, this fixed-wing drone only requires 5 minutes to set up and can take off and land vertically. Additionally, you can equip it with a range of sensors, and it can accommodate multiple payloads at once for fewer flights. This FIXAR drone also allows for third-party sensors like night vision cameras, hyperspectral sensors, LiDAR scanners, and more. Moreover, it offers a high payload capacity of 4.4 lbs, which allows for a combination of RGB and multispectral camera use. This guarantees accuracy and precision. Finally, it includes a BlackBox module to record complete and detailed information on onboard flight activities.

