Machine Monitoring System Adds ‘Hands-Free’ Downtime Analysis
Datanomix of Nashua, N.H. (datanomix.io), has added a new feature, Automated Downtime Insights, to its “hands-free” machine-monitoring program. This capability delivers automated analysis (such as Pareto charts) of the frequency of different types of stoppages—loading/unloading of parts, dimensional checks, tool changes, routine maintenance or unscheduled downtime—all without requiring any operator input...www.ptonline.com
