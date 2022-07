ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police have arrested two people they say are responsible for a shooting in St. Johnsbury. Police took Felipe Cotto Jr, 40, of Chicopee Massachusetts and Casey Jean Squires, 21, of Sheffield, Vermont, into custody. They say Cotto is charged with attempted second degree murder and aggravated assault. Squires is charged with being an accessory to both charges.

SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT ・ 15 HOURS AGO