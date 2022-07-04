ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lionel Hollins Addition Displays Rockets Defensive Commitment

Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON — Coach Stephen Silas was all smiles during the Houston Rockets' introductory press conference to welcome the draft class of 2022. Each player selected during the 2022 NBA Draft can enhance the Rockets' defensive struggles next season. Silas has been adamant about improving Houston's defense. And following...

Yardbarker

Does Dylan Windler Still Have A Future With The Cavs?

He was supposed to be an excellent floor-spacer and pure shooter for the Cavaliers. Windler was touted as an ideal bench sparkplug, capable of scoring in bunches while the starting unit rested. But three years after he was taken no. 26 in the 2019 NBA Draft, we have to ask...
CLEVELAND, OH
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sabrina Ionescu makes WNBA history with first 30-point triple-double

We all knew it was going to happen sometime soon. Sabrina Ionescu became just the second WNBA player with three career triple-doubles and the first with 30 or more points. Her 31 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists helped the New York Liberty to a 116-107 win at Las Vegas Wednesday night. She also became the first WNBA player to record three triple-doubles in the regular season. Sheryl Swoopes recorded the feat twice in the regular season and once in the playoffs. This performance is coming off Ionescu being named the Player of the Month for June where she led the Liberty to a 7-4 record. Overall, New York is 8-12. Last month, the former Oregon great averaged 19.5 points, 8.1 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 43.1 percent from the field, 34.1percent from the three-point line, and 97.7 percent from the free-throw line. THE FIRST 30-POINT TRIPLE-DOUBLE IN @WNBA HISTORY 🤩@sabrina_i20 powers the Liberty over the Aces in historic fashion! pic.twitter.com/Qm6eu2ymF9 — ESPN (@espn) July 7, 2022 List 4-star QB Avery Johnson's commitment shows Oregon's all-in pursuit of Dante Moore
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

"Kyrie To The Lakers Sounds Ideal Until Him And Anthony Davis Combine For 15 Played Games In A Season", NBA Fan Destroys Potential Lakers Duo

LeBron James is turning 38 years old in December 2022, reinforcing the fact that he is in his career twilight and will most likely think about retirement soon. It is also going to be his 20th season in the NBA and the season where he will look to become the all-time leader in points scored in the league's history.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Can Astros Catch Yankees in Second Half of Season?

The New York Yankees are having one of their best seasons in a decade and have yet to show signs of slowing down. As of today, the Yankees lead the MLB with a 58-22 (.725) record after going 6-4 in their last 10 matchups. New York leads the AL East...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

"15-Year-Old Bryce Is Almost As Tall As LeBron James Already", NBA Fan Warns Everyone About Bryce James Becoming A Top Prospect

LeBron James' eldest son, Bronny James, looks like he is bound to be an NBA prospect. While he hasn't stood out in his high school class, currently ranked as the 47th best prospect in the class as a 4-star recruit, any team will be willing to use a second-round flyer on the son of LeBron James, especially if he joins the team for one season to retire playing alongside his son.
NBA
NBC Sports

Report: Warriors-Kevin Durant reunion 'highly unlikely'

It doesn't appear likely that Kevin Durant will be returning to the Warriors this offseason. After Durant officially requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on June 30, many teams were floated as potential suitors, including Golden State. Shortly after news broke of Durant's trade request, ESPN's Zach Lowe said Thursday on "NBA Today" that the Warriors "ironically" have the ideal package in a trade for Durant, which could include a handful of young, exciting players, All-Star Andrew Wiggins and plenty of picks.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Building The Perfect NBA Shooting Guard: James Harden's Basketball IQ, Klay Thompson's Shooting

There are many roles that a shooting guard has to play on the basketball court. Usually, a shooting guard is a team’s primary scoring option or at the very least someone who has to get his hands on the ball nearly every possession. Guys like Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Dwyane Wade, and Jerry West are the best examples of this. Scoring is a shooting guard’s main objective but there is much more to it.
NBA
Yardbarker

De’Andre Hunter could be X-factor for Hawks

After finishing last season with a first-round exit, change was coming to Atlanta. Travis Schlenk and Tony Ressler made it known too. On multiple occasions, both men told reporters that the Hawks would upgrade the roster. And boy, did they. They made a splash before free agency began by trading...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Praise The Thunder GM Sam Presti For Creating A Super Tall Starting Lineup: "SGA 6'6", Giddey 6'8", Dort 6'3", Pokusevski 7'0", Chet 7'1""

A decade ago, the Oklahoma City Thunder were one of the best teams in the league. They faced off against the Miami Heat in the 2012 NBA Finals. Although the team was easily defeated by LeBron James and co., their core of Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden were still very young at the time.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Thinks The Denver Nuggets Should Retire His No. 15, But The Problem Is That Nikola Jokic Won Two MVP Awards Wearing That Number

Carmelo Anthony is one of the greatest players of our generation but might end up not getting the recognition he once thought he was entitled to. Melo came into the league in 2003 alongside LeBron James, Chris Bosh, and Dwyane Wade. Outside LeBron, Melo was the most coveted prospect, coming off a National Championship with the Syracuse Orange.
DENVER, CO

