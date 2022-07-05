ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Lashley vs. Theory set for WWE SummerSlam

By Bryan Rose
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheory will get a chance at reclaiming the United States Championship at SummerSlam. It was announced on tonight’s Raw that a rematch between the two will take place July 30 in Nashville. Theory...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

 

stillrealtous.com

Details On The Backstage Reaction To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Holding A Meeting At Money In The Bank

The Money in the Bank premium live event took place from Las Vegas on Saturday night and before the show kicked off a meeting was held backstage. Fightful Select reports that Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H addressed talents during a meeting on Saturday afternoon which was said to have been received positively. It’s also being said that Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H are all well like and Stephanie seems to be outright adored.
LAS VEGAS, NV
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Speaks Out On Working With Bray Wyatt, Her Supernatural Character

Alexa Bliss spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a variety of topics. She discussed working with Bray Wyatt as he was portraying the Fiend character during that time. This caused Bliss to alter her persona to match his until she betrayed him at WrestleMania 36, costing him a bout against Randy Orton.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Responds To Fans Alleging He Put Jeff Hardy In Harm’s Way

One of the narratives currently following Matt Hardy on social media is that he pushed his brother, Jeff Hardy, to remain on the path of daredevilry both in and out of the ring, with some even assuming that Matt ‘enabled’ Jeff in falling off the wagon again. On...
WWE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Feels Liv Morgan is Playing a Pro Wrestler as Opposed to Being One

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Liv Morgan’s promo from the July 4th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW on Busted Open Radio. “I didn’t think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit. I believe she was trying to memorise a promo last night – they’re never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, ‘Here’s five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.’ Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I’m watching somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler.”
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest Update

AEW's Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13 in Volusia County, Florida on multiple charges, including driving under the influence (with a Blood Alcohol Content Level well over three times the legal limit) and driving with a suspended license. He has since been suspended from All Elite Wrestling without pay and pled Not Guilty to the charges. It was then confirmed via court documents obtained by Wrestling Inc. that Hardy now has an arraignment and bond hearing on Aug. 2, rescheduled from July 5.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
411mania.com

DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar’s First Words To Vince McMahon Revealed

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most recognizable stars in all of professional wrestling, and he has a look that strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents. When Lesnar first joined WWE it was clear that he impressed Vince McMahon as he was quickly pushed to the top of the card.
WWE
ComicBook

Steve Austin Found the Perfect Way to Celebrate Independence Day

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin found the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day on Monday afternoon, posting some fan art of George Washington nailing King George III with a Stone Cold Stunner. Austin captioned the portrait by writing, "Hope your July 4th is a STUNNER!! #america #freedom." The WWE Hall of Famer made his surprise return to action at WrestleMania 38 back in April, accepting Kevin Owens' challenge to an impromptu No Holds Barred Match and winning in about 10 minutes. He popped up the following night to give Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee Stunners.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bobby Lashley
Brock Lesnar
Roman Reigns
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan Comments On Length Of Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Contract

It seems like it was forever ago that Claudio Castagnoli road in on the white horse to wrestle (and defeat) Zack Sabre Jr. at AEWxNJPW: Forbidden Door, followed by him taking part in the second-ever Blood & Guts match just days later on “AEW Dynamite.” And according to AEW owner and CEO Tony Khan, it’s the type of stuff you can expect to see from Castagnoli in AEW for a long time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paige Officially Says Goodbye To WWE

Saraya Knight officially bids farewell to the name of Paige tomorrow, and she does so with a lot of gratitude. The former “NXT” Women’s Champion and WWE Divas Champion had the opportunity to pen a goodbye to her tenure in WWE, and she took the time to thank a lot of individuals who had helped her along the way via the Player’s Tribune. Paige tipped the cap to names such as Tenille Dashwood, Dusty Rhodes and plenty more.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Big E Provides Update On His Neck Injury

It’s been a little over a week since Big E revealed he could perform certain movements following the removal of the neck brace he has worn since suffering a broken neck earlier this year. Now the former WWE Champion has provided a new update regarding his condition. As with...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to focus on the fallout from Money in the Bank, and it sounds like fans can expect to see a SmackDown star make an appearance on the show. Fightful Select is reporting that as of this morning WWE Intercontinental Champion...
WWE
411mania.com

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From The Roster

In recent months All Elite Wrestling has been parting ways with talents as the company has let several contracts expire, and it looks like Colt Cabana was almost cut. Fightful Select reports that as far back as March there was talk among talent that there was an internal uproar over the idea of AEW not renewing Colt Cabana’s contract. Many people on the roster assumed that Cabana’s deal not being renewed was due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Theory Reveals When He’ll Cash In MITB, Title Match Set For WWE SummerSlam

Bobby Lashley has been one of the top stars in WWE since he resigned with the company in 2018 and has built up quite the repertoire since then, including winning the WWE Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and most recently, the United States Championship fresh off his win at Money In The Bank last Saturday. Now, his opponent for Summerslam has been revealed,
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Former AEW Star Unhappy About Being Mentioned During Promo On Dynamite

Over the last few months fans have seen a number of AEW stars part ways with the company, one of which happened to be former Jurassic Express member Marko Stunt. Christian had been aligned with Jurassic Express for some, but the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion recently turned on Jungle Boy.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Reveals Brutal Shot He Took Was Not Planned

Mick Foley had one “nasty” experience at WCW Spring Stampede 1994. On the latest episode of “Foley Is Pod,” the Hardcore Legend joined co-host Conrad Thompson in the first watch-along of Foley’s podcasting career, which happened to be a tag team street fight featuring Foley and Maxx Payne (aka Man Mountain Rock in WWE) against the Nasty Boys. The fight was intense, and Foley, using his Cactus Jack persona, had to call an audible when a table collapsed under the combined weight of him and Jerry Sags. Foley went for an “old reliable” spot called the Nestea Plunge, which is just a flatback bump to the outside, but this one was off the side of the stage.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To WWE Legend During Raw Match

It’s no secret in the wrestling business that Rey Mysterio was close friends with Eddie Guerrero before his passing in 2005, both onscreen and offscreen. Mysterio once again reaffirmed this after he paid tribute to the late legend during tonight’s episode of “Raw”. During the show,...
WWE

