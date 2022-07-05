ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumored John Cena match not happening at WWE SummerSlam

By Angel Aramboles
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like John Cena will not be returning to wrestle at WWE SummerSlam later this month. Tonight's episode of WWE Raw kicked off with an in-ring segment between Theory and...

www.yardbarker.com

stillrealtous.com

Details On The Backstage Reaction To Triple H And Stephanie McMahon Holding A Meeting At Money In The Bank

The Money in the Bank premium live event took place from Las Vegas on Saturday night and before the show kicked off a meeting was held backstage. Fightful Select reports that Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H addressed talents during a meeting on Saturday afternoon which was said to have been received positively. It’s also being said that Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan and Triple H are all well like and Stephanie seems to be outright adored.
wrestlinginc.com

Reason Why Announcer Was Absent From WWE Raw

Backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick filled in for Jimmy Smith at the commentary booth for the 7/4 “WWE Raw” episode. Corey Graves would reveal during the live broadcast that Smith was away on vacation. Interesting Kevin Patrick is lead on commentary tonight filling in for Jimmy Smith. #WWERaw https://t.co/FP2KNC4Bpc.
PWMania

Alexa Bliss Speaks Out On Working With Bray Wyatt, Her Supernatural Character

Alexa Bliss spoke on Out of Character with Ryan Satin to discuss a variety of topics. She discussed working with Bray Wyatt as he was portraying the Fiend character during that time. This caused Bliss to alter her persona to match his until she betrayed him at WrestleMania 36, costing him a bout against Randy Orton.
411mania.com

Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey Announced For This Week’s WWE Smackdown

Roman Reigns and Ronda Rousey are set to appear on this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s episode of Raw, a spot aired advertising Roman Reigns as appearing on this Friday’s show for the first time since June 17th, when he faced Riddle in a successful defends of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Reigns is set to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match at Summerslam.
Roman Reigns’ Next WWE SmackDown Appearance Revealed

Earlier this evening, we got news on when Roman Reigns will be returning to “Raw“, but what about “SmackDown”? Reigns will be returning home to the Blue Brand sooner rather than later, as The Tribal Chief is advertised for this Friday’s episode of “SmackDown”!
Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
Matt Hardy Responds To Fans Alleging He Put Jeff Hardy In Harm’s Way

One of the narratives currently following Matt Hardy on social media is that he pushed his brother, Jeff Hardy, to remain on the path of daredevilry both in and out of the ring, with some even assuming that Matt ‘enabled’ Jeff in falling off the wagon again. On...
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Feels Liv Morgan is Playing a Pro Wrestler as Opposed to Being One

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Liv Morgan’s promo from the July 4th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW on Busted Open Radio. “I didn’t think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit. I believe she was trying to memorise a promo last night – they’re never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, ‘Here’s five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.’ Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I’m watching somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler.”
ComicBook

AEW: Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest Update

AEW's Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13 in Volusia County, Florida on multiple charges, including driving under the influence (with a Blood Alcohol Content Level well over three times the legal limit) and driving with a suspended license. He has since been suspended from All Elite Wrestling without pay and pled Not Guilty to the charges. It was then confirmed via court documents obtained by Wrestling Inc. that Hardy now has an arraignment and bond hearing on Aug. 2, rescheduled from July 5.
411mania.com

DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
stillrealtous.com

Brock Lesnar’s First Words To Vince McMahon Revealed

Brock Lesnar is without a doubt one of the most recognizable stars in all of professional wrestling, and he has a look that strikes fear into the hearts of his opponents. When Lesnar first joined WWE it was clear that he impressed Vince McMahon as he was quickly pushed to the top of the card.
Fightful

Wardlow: MJF Is Not A Good Person, He Really Is A Piece Of Shit

Wardlow addresses Maxwell Jacob Friedman. As it stands right now, Wardlow was MJF’s final opponent in AEW, defeating him, and sending him out of the ring on a stretcher at Double or Nothing, before Maxwell went on TV and called Tony Khan a “fucking mark”, begging to be fired and left the arena on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing.
ComicBook

Steve Austin Found the Perfect Way to Celebrate Independence Day

"Stone Cold" Steve Austin found the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day on Monday afternoon, posting some fan art of George Washington nailing King George III with a Stone Cold Stunner. Austin captioned the portrait by writing, "Hope your July 4th is a STUNNER!! #america #freedom." The WWE Hall of Famer made his surprise return to action at WrestleMania 38 back in April, accepting Kevin Owens' challenge to an impromptu No Holds Barred Match and winning in about 10 minutes. He popped up the following night to give Austin Theory, Vince McMahon and Pat McAfee Stunners.
wrestlinginc.com

Paige Officially Says Goodbye To WWE

Saraya Knight officially bids farewell to the name of Paige tomorrow, and she does so with a lot of gratitude. The former “NXT” Women’s Champion and WWE Divas Champion had the opportunity to pen a goodbye to her tenure in WWE, and she took the time to thank a lot of individuals who had helped her along the way via the Player’s Tribune. Paige tipped the cap to names such as Tenille Dashwood, Dusty Rhodes and plenty more.
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From The Roster

In recent months All Elite Wrestling has been parting ways with talents as the company has let several contracts expire, and it looks like Colt Cabana was almost cut. Fightful Select reports that as far back as March there was talk among talent that there was an internal uproar over the idea of AEW not renewing Colt Cabana’s contract. Many people on the roster assumed that Cabana’s deal not being renewed was due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to focus on the fallout from Money in the Bank, and it sounds like fans can expect to see a SmackDown star make an appearance on the show. Fightful Select is reporting that as of this morning WWE Intercontinental Champion...
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Checks on Asuka After Table Spot on WWE Raw (Video)

– In the main event of last night’s Raw, Becky Lynch beat Asuka in a No Holds Barred Match. A fan took note on Twitter that Lynch was checking on Asuka to see if she was OK after the Manhandle Slam through the table for the finish. You can see that clip and some additional highlights from the match below:
