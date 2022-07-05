ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ric Flair and WWE are back on good terms

By Angel Aramboles
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRic Flair and WWE seem to be on much better terms these says. Several months ago, Flair was removed from the Raw intro after the Dark Side of the Ring episode that focused on Flair's behavior on the infamous "Plane...

www.yardbarker.com

Fightful

Kyle O'Reilly Provides An Update On His Injury

Kyle O'Reilly speaks about his injury. O'Reilly hasn't wrestled since the June 8 episode of AEW Dynamite where he won a battle royal and then faced Jon Moxley in the main event to earn a spot in the Interim AEW World Title bout at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. On...
WWE
PWMania

Finn Balor Leading Judgement Day Can Revitalize His WWE Career

In September of 2014, Finn Balor would make his debut for WWE on the NXT brand. Balor would come to the aid of Hideo Itami, now Kenta, in Itami’s quest to defeat The Ascension. Balor would go on to team up with Itami to defeat The Ascension. When Balor...
WWE
411mania.com

DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW

Diamond Dallas Page respected Cody Rhodes’ match with Seth Rollins at Hell in a Cell, though he says his wife couldn’t watch the whole thing. The match saw Cody, who was suffering from a torn pectoral tendon, battle Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure and pick up the win, though he had to undergo surgery after the match and will be out for months.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Matt Hardy Responds To Fans Alleging He Put Jeff Hardy In Harm’s Way

One of the narratives currently following Matt Hardy on social media is that he pushed his brother, Jeff Hardy, to remain on the path of daredevilry both in and out of the ring, with some even assuming that Matt ‘enabled’ Jeff in falling off the wagon again. On...
WWE
Person
Ric Flair
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Feels Liv Morgan is Playing a Pro Wrestler as Opposed to Being One

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed Liv Morgan’s promo from the July 4th, 2022 episode of WWE RAW on Busted Open Radio. “I didn’t think it was a strong promo from her. But I will say this, the people were behind her, at first, but then it started to trail off a bit. I believe she was trying to memorise a promo last night – they’re never going to hand Liv Morgan a microphone and say, ‘Here’s five minutes, go say whatever the hell you want to say.’ Unfortunately, when I hear Liv talk last night, I feel like I’m watching somebody who’s playing a pro wrestler as opposed to being a pro wrestler.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Paige Officially Says Goodbye To WWE

Saraya Knight officially bids farewell to the name of Paige tomorrow, and she does so with a lot of gratitude. The former “NXT” Women’s Champion and WWE Divas Champion had the opportunity to pen a goodbye to her tenure in WWE, and she took the time to thank a lot of individuals who had helped her along the way via the Player’s Tribune. Paige tipped the cap to names such as Tenille Dashwood, Dusty Rhodes and plenty more.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest Update

AEW's Jeff Hardy was arrested on June 13 in Volusia County, Florida on multiple charges, including driving under the influence (with a Blood Alcohol Content Level well over three times the legal limit) and driving with a suspended license. He has since been suspended from All Elite Wrestling without pay and pled Not Guilty to the charges. It was then confirmed via court documents obtained by Wrestling Inc. that Hardy now has an arraignment and bond hearing on Aug. 2, rescheduled from July 5.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
#Combat
Fightful

Wardlow: MJF Is Not A Good Person, He Really Is A Piece Of Shit

Wardlow addresses Maxwell Jacob Friedman. As it stands right now, Wardlow was MJF’s final opponent in AEW, defeating him, and sending him out of the ring on a stretcher at Double or Nothing, before Maxwell went on TV and called Tony Khan a “fucking mark”, begging to be fired and left the arena on the Wednesday following Double or Nothing.
WWE
PWMania

Ric Flair Reacts to Being Added in WWE Opener, Thanks Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has been reinstated in the WWE programming signature opening video. During the fallout from ViceTV’s Dark Side of the Ring episode on the infamous “Plane Ride from Hell” last year, Flair was removed from the open. He was re-added to the opening video on Monday’s RAW episode.
WWE
stillrealtous.com

AEW Star Reportedly Expected To Be Cut From The Roster

In recent months All Elite Wrestling has been parting ways with talents as the company has let several contracts expire, and it looks like Colt Cabana was almost cut. Fightful Select reports that as far back as March there was talk among talent that there was an internal uproar over the idea of AEW not renewing Colt Cabana’s contract. Many people on the roster assumed that Cabana’s deal not being renewed was due to his contentious relationship with CM Punk.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Referee Criticizes Liv Morgan’s MITB Cash-In

WWE’s Money In The Bank proved to be a huge night for Liv Morgan, as she not only captured the titular Money in the Bank briefcase in the women’s ladder match, but successfully cashed it in later that night. After Ronda Rousey successfully defended the “SmackDown” Women’s Championship...
WWE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight

Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to focus on the fallout from Money in the Bank, and it sounds like fans can expect to see a SmackDown star make an appearance on the show. Fightful Select is reporting that as of this morning WWE Intercontinental Champion...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WRESTLING RUMORS: Another World Champion In Talks To Return To WWE

Another kind of champion. Wrestling has been around for a long time now and there is a history of other athletes coming in to see what they can do in the sport. That is the kind of thing that can make for some interesting moments as other athletes get to try their hand at something else. It has worked for a very long time now and we might be getting to see it again on a big stage.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Rey Mysterio Pays Tribute To WWE Legend During Raw Match

It’s no secret in the wrestling business that Rey Mysterio was close friends with Eddie Guerrero before his passing in 2005, both onscreen and offscreen. Mysterio once again reaffirmed this after he paid tribute to the late legend during tonight’s episode of “Raw”. During the show,...
WWE
Popculture

AEW Wrestler out of the Company in Wake of Arrest

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star is not returning to the company. According to Fightful, Jake Atlas is not expected back in AEW after suffering an injury during his first week with the company. This also comes on the heels of Atlas being arrested for domestic violence in May. According...
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Big Title Change Takes Place On AEW Dynamite

In recent weeks it’s been made very clear that Wardlow had his sights set on the TNT Championship. This week’s episode of Dynamite kicked off with a TNT Championship match which saw Scorpio Sky defend the title against Wardlow in a street fight. Wardlow dominated the match early...
