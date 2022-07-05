Man in wheelchair with dementia missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two women and a man were wounded in three separate shootings over the July 4 holiday weekend in Lancaster, authorities said. The first shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call on the 1100 block of West Avenue H-12, where they found a woman who had been shot at least two times, said a station watch commander. Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored, four-door sedan drive away from the scene. The female victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released.

