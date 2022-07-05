ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man in wheelchair with dementia missing in Lancaster

By CBSLA Staff
CBS News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheriff's detectives continued their search Monday for a wheelchair-bound man suffering from dementia and high blood pressure who went missing in Lancaster. Eduardo Delgado was last seen...

www.cbsnews.com

Related
KFI AM 640

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Compton

COMPTON (CNS) - Authorities Wednesday identified a man who was shot to death in Compton on the Fourth of July. The shooting occurred about 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of West 134th Place, according to Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Lamar Gant, 49,...
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Investigators: ‘7-year-old girl fell from window leading to death’

Investigators are saying they believe the child killed on Interstate 5 in the Newhall Pass over the weekend fell out of a moving-car window, leading to her death. In a news release distributed on Wednesday morning, officials reiterated many of the details they had reported earlier in the week regarding the investigation, but added the age of the child — a 7-year-old girl — and some details on how they believe she exited the vehicle.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Lancaster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
theavtimes.com

3 wounded in holiday weekend shootings in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Two women and a man were wounded in three separate shootings over the July 4 holiday weekend in Lancaster, authorities said. The first shooting occurred around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 2. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station responded to a shots fired call on the 1100 block of West Avenue H-12, where they found a woman who had been shot at least two times, said a station watch commander. Witnesses told deputies they heard gunshots and saw a dark-colored, four-door sedan drive away from the scene. The female victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting is still under investigation and no suspect information has been released.
LANCASTER, CA
theavtimes.com

Man shot to death at a home in Lancaster ID’d

LANCASTER – The man shot to death June 25 at a home in Lancaster has been publicly identified. He was 18-year-old Thaddchris Beaird of Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office. The shooting was reported around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at a residence on the...
LANCASTER, CA
#Missing Person#911#Hispanic
KTLA

3 men followed, robbed at gunpoint in Beverly Grove: LAPD

Police are searching for three armed suspects who apparently followed and robbed three men in Beverly Grove early Wednesday morning. The incident was reported about 4:15 a.m. at a 76 gas station on Melrose Avenue near North Fairfax Avenue. The victims had gold chains, two wallets, two iPhones, a Louis Vuitton bag and a gold […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Two wounded in Palmdale shooting

PALMDALE – A man wounded in a shooting in Palmdale Friday evening was hospitalized in critical condition while a second man was hospitalized with moderate injuries, authorities said. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 8:52 p.m. Friday, July 1, to the 1700 block of East Palmdale...
PALMDALE, CA
foxla.com

LAPD searching for suspect who allegedly killed 63-year-old in downtown apartment

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a man they say killed a 63-year-old in downtown Los Angeles last month. Police say 63-year-old Gerld Aundre Burrell was killed overnight between June 18 and June 19. Officers responded to calls in the 500 block of San Pedro Street at 12:30 a.m. on June 19. When they arrived they found Burrell on the floor of an apartment with multiple gunshot wounds.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Two injured in Palmdale traffic crash

PALMDALE – Two people were injured Sunday morning in a Palmdale traffic crash. The collision was reported around 1:40 a.m. Sunday, July 3, at 50th Street East and East Avenue P, according to the California Highway Patrol. One of the injured was found lying in the roadway and one...
PALMDALE, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Three Killed in High-Speed Winnetka Crash Identified as Men in Their 20s

Three men in their 20s were identified Tuesday as the individuals killed in a high-speed crash in Winnetka that left six people hospitalized. Steve Orellana Jr., 22, of Reseda, Celestino Fuentes, 22, of Burbank, and Isaiah Sanchez, 23, of Northridge died at the scene in the San Fernando Valley, the Los Angeles County coroner's office said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton Records THREE Murders on 4th of July

COMPTON – A man was fatally shot Monday in Compton and sheriff’s detectives were searching for his killer. This was the third murder recorded in the city on July 4. The shooting happened around 5 p.m. in the 800 block of El Segundo Boulevard, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Chen.
COMPTON, CA
signalscv.com

Man accused of killing child arrested

A man accused of killing a child on the northbound side of Interstate 5 on Saturday has been arrested, according to California Highway Patrol Newhall Office investigators. The young girl, who investigators are saying was 4-6 years old but has not yet been identified by the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office, was killed on the I-5, near Weldon Canyon Road at approximately 3:40 a.m.
HAWTHORNE, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Child Airlifted From Canyon Country Park After Medical Emergency

A child was airlifted from Canyon Country Park on Wednesday due to a medical emergency. About 3:40p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders received reports of a medical emergency on Spencer Court in Canyon Country, prompting an airlift, according to initial reports from the Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD). Emergency repsonders elected...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Body found in lake at SoFi Stadium

A man’s body was pulled from the lake at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood Wednesday, and an investigation was underway. Firefighters were sent to the stadium shortly after 6:20 a.m., after receiving a report from security personnel who noticed the man on video hopping a fence on the West Century Boulevard side of the stadium and moving toward the lake, according to Inglewood Mayor James Butts and the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

