ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

July 4 street takeover in South L.A. ends in fatal gunfire

By The Citizen
californiapublic.com
 2 days ago

A rowdy street takeover in South...

www.californiapublic.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
californiapublic.com

DA Gascón: El Monte PD Shootings “Politicized” From the Start

Embattled LA County District Attorney George Gascón says his office tried to contact the families of two slain El Monte Police officers shortly after the shootings but that his office was “walled off” from talking with them. “The family is in pain, and I understand the narrative...
EL MONTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Los Angeles#Rowdy#Violent Crime#Los Angeles Times
californiapublic.com

LAX Sees Canceled, Delayed Flights Over Holiday Weekend

A worldwide wave of flight cancellations over the July Fourth weekend was impacting Los Angeles International Airport Monday, with seven scrapped flights and 81 flights delayed. According to the tracking site FlightAware.com, 177 flights into or out of the United States were canceled Monday, and another 1,047 were delayed. That...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy