New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks isn’t new to the city’s public schools. But he was surprised by something when he took the top job this year. “The number one thing that I did not fully anticipate as I came on becoming chancellor was the lack of parent engagement – and the way that parents feel disrespected, unheard, not having a seat at the table,” Banks said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO