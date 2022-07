The Carlyle Group has hired Doug McNeely, a top Black executive from BlackRock, to work with its major clients on pension funds and endowments. Bloomberg reports McNeely will join the Carlyle Group later this year as a partner and his move reflects the private equity industry’s growing influence amid a fight for diverse talent. At BlackRock, McNeely managed some of the firm’s most important clients and worked with pensions from Connecticut to California.

