El Paso, TX

Austin High School star Jayden Wilson verbally commits to the University of New Mexico

By Rachel Phillips
KVIA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas -- One of the best two-way players in El Paso verbally committed to the University of New Mexico Monday. Jayden Wilson plays as both a linebacker and running back for Austin High School. In his junior year with the Panthers, Wilson rushed for over 1,400 yards, had 15...

kvia.com

