ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerland, CA

QAD Property Sells

By Editorial
montecitojournal.net
 2 days ago

In a quiet off-market sale that closed last week, QAD’s 28-acre blufftop site in Summerland has reportedly sold to the University of California for over $100M. Once utilized...

www.montecitojournal.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montecitojournal.net

An Update on the Montecito Wireline Resiliency Backup Power Project

Living in Southern California can often feel like a dream. But as many can attest, it can quickly become a nightmare when you live in an area susceptible to natural disaster – even with the most calculated of emergency plans in place. It is critical we can communicate in...
MONTECITO, CA
montecitojournal.net

Property Landscaping: Options to Reduce Water Use

Montecito is home to an array of birds, vibrant native plants, and rolling green lawns, all dependent on one resource: water. Recently, the question of water reuse has circulated throughout the community. Should Montecito create systems for non-potable water reuse? Potable reuse? Implementing these systems is prudent but will be costly and take time.
MONTECITO, CA
montecitojournal.net

The Fund for Santa Barbara

The Supreme Court ruling that reversed the half-century old landmark Roe v. Wade decision had been handed down only hours before, but The Fund for Santa Barbara was already scrambling to respond in the wake of the decision. “It’s a national issue, but there’s actually so much that could be...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Has the County Lost Its Mind?

We work a lot with the county, from sheriffs to Public Works to Flood Control to Zoning. Normally, the relationship is pretty good. The county is usually responsive, and our community benefits from working closely with our government. But our county is doing something we don’t understand at all. Apparently,...
MONTECITO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
State
California State
City
Summerland, CA
montecitojournal.net

Pop Into a Pop-up

We are all too familiar with the surfeit of restaurant and business closures that COVID left in its wake. Restrictions kept patrons away, and even the most bustling take-home enterprises had difficulty covering operation costs and rent. For many business owners, closure was the only option. For others, this time of uncertainty made bucket list ventures a reality and redefined “business” beyond brick and mortar. Our community has tenacity, and for every institution we mourn there is one that rose from shifted circumstances and is deserving of celebration. Ahhh, just another reason why we live here.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Miss Daisy’s: Moving Your Dresser and Your Heart

For locals in the know, Glenn Novack has been heard to say, “Miss Daisy’s is kind of like May Madness, all year long!” Upon entering Moving Miss Daisy’s Consignment and Auction House, I first saw Glennstanding at a 360-degree checkout counter, the center of a vast solar system of furniture, artwork, and energy. Here, new objects are consistently coming into orbit because Glenn and business partner Louis Almaraz, of Louis John Boutique, are committed to finding the right buyer, making price adjustments, and curating a fresh space.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
montecitojournal.net

Grill-Inspired: A Major BBQ Event – Plus BBQ Wines – for Summer

The Fourth of July this week has many of us thinking about one thing: the grill. Okay, two things: the grill and wine. For those who are lovers of all things fired and grilled, another major event is on the calendar this month. It’s a barbecue-inspired affair for wine lovers that is years in the making – but seeing its arrival in the Santa Ynez Valley for the very first time. The Buffalo Gap Wine & Food Summit was launched in 2005, a collaborative enterprise by the late Fess Parker and a few good friends with major Lone Star State connections. Parker, who enjoyed the Hollywood limelight while working for Disney, Paramount, and Warner Brothers in the 1950s, ‘60s, and ‘70s before establishing his 714-acre ranch in Los Olivos in the late ‘80s, was a Texas native. Born in Fort Worth and raised in San Angelo, he moved to Abilene after his stint with the U.S. Navy, where he attended university, made long-time friends and fell in love with charming frontier towns, like Buffalo Gap.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

A Taste of Wine and Nature

Oenophiles and gourmands were out in force at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History when, after a two-year pandemic hiatus, it hosted the region’s premier wine and food event, attracting 1,000 supporters to the beautiful 17-acre Mission Creek campus and raising more than $200,000 for the museum’s programs and exhibits.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset#Qad Property Sells
montecitojournal.net

Beans BBQ: A BBQ Eatery Serves Reimagined Comfort Fare

Pitmaster Kristi Bean recently debuted her barbecue eatery, Beans BBQ, nestled on State Street, just steps away from Granada Theatre. Bean said the eatery is the love child of Beans BBQ catering business, which she started in 2014, the same year she migrated to Santa Barbara. At the core of the success story that is Beans BBQ is an award-winning recipe: Mama K’s honey apricot chipotle BBQ sauce.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

Solstice Shines on Parade

To bring some Shine into the summer, the Santa Barbara Solstice Parade returned on June 25 with that theme, and a new route up Santa Barbara Street. Perhaps it should have been on this historic road all along. An estimated over 100,000 attendees paid homage to the sun, and yes, ‘60s hippies crawled out of their hidden hot tubs in Mission Canyon, joining the Park East yuppie puppies and Westside kool kats to dance in the streets.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
montecitojournal.net

A Crescendo of Dance

Arianna Hartanov, who moved to Santa Barbara to join State Street Ballet (SSB) in 2016, has danced lead roles in the company’s productions of Sleeping Beauty and The Nutcracker, among others. But ballet isn’t her only bailiwick. As a choreographer for SSB’s Evenings and Modern Masters events, she...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy